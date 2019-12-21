On a Bellevue West team full of stars, Ducker and Betts burned the brightest

A little more than three weeks removed from Bellevue West’s 35-point shutout of Omaha Westside in the Class A state championship game, the Thunderbirds’ dominant undefeated football season hasn’t lost a bit of luster.
In fact, that championship trophy may have picked up a little more shine during that time. Since frolicking in the snow at Memorial Stadium two days before Thanksgiving, this season’s Journal Star Super-State honorary captains — running back Jay Ducker and wide receiver Zavier Betts — have seen their stock rise with postseason honors and high praise as they’ve signed their respective national letters of intent with Northern Illinois and Nebraska.
A third first-team Super-Stater, junior cornerback/wide receiver Keagan Johnson, picked up scholarship offers from Nebraska, Iowa and Iowa State after a strong performance in the title game.
Another sign of the depth this squad possessed came shortly after the season ended when a pair of 6-foot-5 sophomore tight end/wide receivers — Kaden Helms and Micah Riley — received scholarship offers from Iowa State.
“There’s a lot that can be said about this team and just the personnel we’ve had here in the last couple years,” Betts said. “It’s been remarkable the talent that’s come through this school to carry the name of Bellevue West everywhere we go.”
No doubt, history will be kind to the 2019 Thunderbirds moving forward. Five years from now, this team will likely look even better than it was on the field this fall.
“They were just so strong, and a lot of these kids have the potential to be impact players at the next (college) level,” said Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman, who guided the Thunderbirds to their second state title in four seasons.
You have free articles remaining.
“Our skilled kids were explosive and talented, our lines were huge on both sides and our defense ran well,” added Huffman, whose team outscored opponents 662-65 in going 13-0 this season. “I’d like to know the last time a team had the No. 1 offense and the No. 1 defense in the same year.”
Ducker, the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, and Betts were the high-profile centerpieces of that No. 1 offense, and both lived up to the high expectations set for them before the season. And the duo, teammates since they were 8 years old, saved their best performances for the biggest games.
“When push came to shove at the end of the season, it was Ducker and Betts. We relied on those guys and they came through,” Huffman said.
Ducker piled up yards in good weather all season, even battling through an early season knee injury that he kept hidden until after the playoffs. But in the snow at Memorial Stadium, he defied the conditions by going off for 214 yards and three touchdowns in the state finals.
“I knew it was my time to shine, and I knew our line would get it done up front and our receivers block great all the time,” Ducker said. “We weren’t going to let weather change the outcome or how we play at all.”
Track season last spring improved his breakaway speed. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound senior then added the strength and durability to run inside with a productive summer in the weight room.
“Jay’s always been able to make people miss and run away from them, but there’s a difference between making people miss and running through arm tackles, and this year, he was able to do both,” Huffman said of Ducker, who graduated from Bellevue West last week and will start his college career at Northern Illinois next month. “He got his weight up to the mid-190s, and that’s going to be a harder human being to tackle. And he got faster in the process.”
In the 37-30 win over previously unbeaten Millard West in the semifinals, Betts stepped up for nine catches and 102 yards and a key touchdown reception in the second half.
Betts’ speed and size worked to Bellevue West’s advantage many times over the past four seasons for big plays in the passing game. But he also developed a knack for delivering pancake blocks downfield to help spring Ducker on long runs, as well as being a possession receiver who can get a 7-yard reception on a third-and-6.
“He’s really developed into the complete package,” Huffman said of Betts. “The way he’s built himself up in the weight room, he looks like a statue and it hasn’t affected his speed at all.
“It mesmerizes me that people play off him so far, yet he’s still so fast, he’s able to get behind them and it doesn’t make any sense,” Huffman added. “I think people underestimate his speed because he’s so tall.”