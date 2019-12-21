On a Bellevue West team full of stars, Ducker and Betts burned the brightest

No doubt, history will be kind to the 2019 Thunderbirds moving forward. Five years from now, this team will likely look even better than it was on the field this fall.

“They were just so strong, and a lot of these kids have the potential to be impact players at the next (college) level,” said Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman, who guided the Thunderbirds to their second state title in four seasons.

“Our skilled kids were explosive and talented, our lines were huge on both sides and our defense ran well,” added Huffman, whose team outscored opponents 662-65 in going 13-0 this season. “I’d like to know the last time a team had the No. 1 offense and the No. 1 defense in the same year.”

Ducker, the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, and Betts were the high-profile centerpieces of that No. 1 offense, and both lived up to the high expectations set for them before the season. And the duo, teammates since they were 8 years old, saved their best performances for the biggest games.

“When push came to shove at the end of the season, it was Ducker and Betts. We relied on those guys and they came through,” Huffman said.