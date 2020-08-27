 Skip to main content
Omaha Westside's Payton scores in three different ways to lead Warriors in season-opening win
  Updated
Quarterback Cole Payton threw a touchdown pass, ran for another score and caught a TD pass in leading Class A No. 2 Omaha Westside to a 42-0 home football win over No. 7 Creighton Prep in the season-opener Thursday at Phelps Field.

After a scoreless first quarter, Payton started a 28-point second quarter explosion with a 65-yard TD pass to Avante Dickerson, then capped it with an 8-yard touchdown run late in the first half.

He then caught a 48-yard TD pass from Kolby Brown in the third quarter. Payton, the North Dakota State recruit, rushed for 74 yards and threw for another 96.

