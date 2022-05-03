Omaha Westside's Dominic Rezac commits to Vanderbilt

Add another to the list of Nebraskans attending Power Five college football programs.

Omaha Westside running back Dominic Rezac announced on Tuesday that he accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at Vanderbilt, a change from his initial plans for college football. Rezac had previously committed to his first Division I offer from Air Force in July.

Rezac earned all-state honors in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons as one of the top running backs in Class A. He ran for 1,411 yards and 17 touchdowns in his senior season, adding another 198 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver.

Rezac's stellar open-field ability and power between the tackles helped Omaha Westside reach its third consecutive Class A championship game in the fall.

Vanderbilt will hope that its Omaha Westside connections don't stop there. 4-star defensive back Caleb Benning, a key member of the state's 2024 recruiting class, received a scholarship offer from the Commodores in April.

