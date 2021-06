Dominic Rezac took an unofficial visit to Air Force last week. He saw enough to plan out his college career.

The Omaha Westside senior running back announced his commitment to the Falcons on Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect received second-team Super-State honors as a junior after rushing for more than 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first season as the Warriors' starting tailback.

Rezac visited Nebraska, and he also visited South Carolina, where he tested very well at a camp.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0