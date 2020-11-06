Omaha Westside overcomes big passing game from Lincoln East's Walters to advance

OMAHA — Omaha Westside won't get the chance to avenge last year's loss to Bellevue West in the Class A state championship football game.

But the second-ranked Warriors are still in line to take it one step further this season, using big plays to offset a 440-yard passing game from Noah Walters to claim a 49-29 win over No. 8 Lincoln East at Phelps Field on Friday night.

"Revenge was never on our minds," Westside coach Brett Froendt said after seeing his Warriors (10-0) advance to the Class A state semifinals against Millard South. "It was about getting past tonight, then focusing on next week with the chance to play one more game."

Nebraska recruit Koby Bretz did his part to make sure the Warriors stay on track to return to Memorial Stadium. He helped the Warriors take a 21-7 lead into intermission with a 2-yard touchdown run and a 15-yard TD reception. A Westside goal-line stand on the final play of the half helped preserve a 14-point margin.

But after East scored on a 20-yard pass from Walters to Hunter Epp to start the third quarter, Bretz helped break it open with an 89-yard kickoff return after the score and a 61-yard punt return that set up a Cole Payton's 16-yard quarterback run for a touchdown to make it 35-13.