Omaha Westside names Paul Limongi as next varsity football coach

Legendary head coach Brett Froendt will no longer patrol the Omaha Westside sidelines after announcing his retirement, but the Warriors will be replacing him with another state title-winning coach.

Omaha Westside announced on Monday that Paul Limongi, formerly the head coach at Omaha Burke, will lead the Warrior football program beginning next season.

While Omaha Westside is coming off a three-year run of appearances in the Class A championship game, Limongi led Omaha Burke to an undefeated state title in 2018 as the crowning accomplishment of his 16 years leading the Bulldog program.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to be the new Head Football Coach at Westside High School,” Limongi said in a statement. “The academic and athletic traditions in the district are excellent and I am excited to be a part of it. I look forward to being a part of this special community.”

