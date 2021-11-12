Omaha Westside digs out of 20-3 hole to top Bellevue West, return to Class A title game

OMAHA — The defending champions of the state's top high school football class didn't flinch on their home turf Friday night.
No. 3 Omaha Westside scrapped its way out of a 20-3 hole to stun No. 2 Bellevue West 41-26 in a battle of Class A heavyweights in a frigid semifinal clash in Omaha.
The Warriors steadily trimmed the deficit before jolting ahead on a stretch of four consecutive touchdowns from the second quarter until late in the fourth.
Trailing 20-3 in the second quarter, the Warriors needed a play. Carter Hogan caught a pass over the middle and sliced his way through defenders for a 46-yard touchdown.
Bellevue West led 20-10 at halftime.
Omaha Westside scored the game's only points of the third quarter on Jahmez Ross' 27-yard touchdown reception, which brought the score to 20-17. Then, it was all Warriors.
Anthony Rezac found his brother, Teddy, for a go-ahead 46-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Warriors then scored again — Grant Guyett's 12-yard TD catch — to take a comfortable lead against a high-powered Thunderbird offense with several Division I players at the skill positions.
The Warriors, who have now won 24 consecutive games, will play Gretna in the Class A final. The Dragons defeated Omaha North in the other semifinal Friday night.
All three Rezacs for Omaha Westside scored touchdowns: Dominic, Anthony and Teddy.
