 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Westside digs out of 20-3 hole to top Bellevue West, return to Class A title game
0 Comments
A: OMAHA WESTSIDE 41, BELLEVUE WEST 26

Omaha Westside digs out of 20-3 hole to top Bellevue West, return to Class A title game

  • Updated
  • 0
111321-owh-spo-stucol-pic-cm003

Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac breaks for a long run against Bellevue West in a Class A semifinal Friday in Omaha.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD

OMAHA — The defending champions of the state's top high school football class didn't flinch on their home turf Friday night.

No. 3 Omaha Westside scrapped its way out of a 20-3 hole to stun No. 2 Bellevue West 41-26 in a battle of Class A heavyweights in a frigid semifinal clash in Omaha.

The Warriors steadily trimmed the deficit before jolting ahead on a stretch of four consecutive touchdowns from the second quarter until late in the fourth.

Trailing 20-3 in the second quarter, the Warriors needed a play. Carter Hogan caught a pass over the middle and sliced his way through defenders for a 46-yard touchdown.

Bellevue West led 20-10 at halftime. 

Omaha Westside scored the game's only points of the third quarter on Jahmez Ross' 27-yard touchdown reception, which brought the score to 20-17. Then, it was all Warriors.

Anthony Rezac found his brother, Teddy, for a go-ahead 46-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Warriors then scored again — Grant Guyett's 12-yard TD catch — to take a comfortable lead against a high-powered Thunderbird offense with several Division I players at the skill positions.

The Warriors, who have now won 24 consecutive games, will play Gretna in the Class A final. The Dragons defeated Omaha North in the other semifinal Friday night.

All three Rezacs for Omaha Westside scored touchdowns: Dominic, Anthony and Teddy.

Check back for updates to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News