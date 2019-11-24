The essentials
No. 1 Omaha Skutt (12-0) vs. No. 3 Scottsbluff (12-0), 7:15 p.m. Monday, Memorial Stadium.
The road to Lincoln
Scottsbluff: first round—beat Alliance 48-6; quarterfinals—beat Norris 49-28; semifinals—beat Omaha Roncalli 63-56.
Omaha Skutt: first round—beat Blair 28-3; quarterfinals—beat Bennington 41-14; semifinals—beat Waverly 27-10.
Beyond the numbers
We meet again: This will be a rematch of last year's Class B state championship, which Skutt won. Then-senior Jarod Epperson ran wild, tying a Class B playoff record with six touchdowns. The SkyHawks used a 27-point second quarter to pull away for a 48-27 victory. Skutt is making its sixth state finals appearance in seven seasons. It's the first state finals rematch in Class B since Elkhorn and Crete met in back-to-back years in 2010 and 2011.
Flash Gordon: Skutt's Tyson Gordon had his fingerprints all over last year's state final, including a 51-yard touchdown catch. Gordon, a North Dakota State recruit, slid over to quarterback this year and the move has paid off for the SkyHawks. Gordon's speed makes him a big running threat, but he also has shown an ability to beat teams with his arm.
Harsh play: At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, it won't be hard to spot Sabastian Harsh on the field Monday. If it is, his play will quickly grab your attention. Harsh is a dual-threat quarterback and he put his full arsenal on display against Roncalli in the state semifinals. Harsh threw for 254 yards, rushed for 343 yards and accounted for eight touchdowns. He has 43 total touchdowns this year.
Three to watch
Scottsbluff
QB/LB Sabastian Harsh, sr.: 38-of-70 passing for 877 yards and 11 TDs; 200 carries for 1,797 yards and 32 TDs; 56 tackles, 2 sacks.
RB/DB Jacob Krul, sr.: 190 carries for 1,571 yards and 14 TDs; 3 catches for 59 yards.
RB/LB Luke Rohrer, sr.: 63 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries.
Points per game: 45.0
Points allowed: 16.2
Yards per game: 461.5
Yards allowed: 282.1
Omaha Skutt
QB/DB Tyson Gordon, sr.: 142 carries for 1,348 yards and 23 TDs; 97-of-173 passing for 1,733 yards and 19 TDs.
TE/LB Max Brinker, sr.: 32 catches for 602 yards and 5 TDs; 106 tackles, 2 INTs.
OL/DT Blake Anderson: starting offensive tackle and Northern Iowa recruit; 58 tackles, 4 sacks.
Points per game: 36.3
Points allowed: 11.9
Yards per game: 415.6
Yards allowed: 252.2