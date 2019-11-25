Omaha Skutt stops late 2-point conversion, fends off Scottsbluff for second straight Class B title

Two plays after Gordon’s TD tied it in the first half, Skutt’s Nick Chambers recovered a Scottsbluff fumble at the Bearcat 34. The SkyHawks capitalized on a 12-yard pass from Gordon to Max Brinker to go up 13-7.

It appeared Scottsbluff would go into intermission with the lead after Gordon fumbled a snap and Darnell recovered at the Skutt 18 with 1:07 left. That field position was set up by a 64-yard punt by Harsh, who uncorked the boot after the snap went over his head into the Scottsbluff end zone.

Four straight runs by Harsh got it inside the Skutt 1, with the third-down run appearing to break the plane of the end zone. Replay review, however, could not conclusively overturn the call on the field that he was short of the end zone.

On fourth down, Gordon blitzed from his safety spot, slowed up Harsh in the backfield on the left side run and teammates Ryne Emanuel and Nick Chambers finished him off at the 1.

Gordon wasn’t quite as influential on the two-point conversion.

“I blitzed but I wasn’t in the play,” Gordon said. “Luckily my other teammates stepped up and made a big play.”

Besides rushing for 216 yards, Harsh also had an interception, a sack for a loss of 13 yards and seven tackles defensively.