OMAHA — Tyson Gordon fumbled to start the third quarter.
He ended the period on a much higher note, throwing three touchdown passes that wiped out a three-point deficit and propelled Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt to a 27-10 win over No. 2 Waverly in the semifinals of the state football playoffs before an overflow crowd of 3,000 at Skutt on Friday night.
Skutt (12-0) won its 25th straight game and advances to the state finals at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 25 against No. 3 Scottsbluff in a rematch of last year’s championship game.
“I take 100% blame for that. I just lost it,” Gordon said of his bobble that Waverly’s Mike Larsen recovered at the Skutt 22.
Waverly (10-2) got as close as the SkyHawk 3, but had to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Evan Canoyer that gave the Vikings a 10-7 advantage less than 2 minutes into the second half.
“My guys stepped up defensively to cover for me, got a stop and held them to a field goal, then my receivers made some big plays to turn the game around,” said Gordon, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound Super-State safety as a junior who will play that position next year at North Dakota State.
On Skutt’s next three possessions, Gordon threw touchdown passes of 16 yards to Robbie Trout on third-and-4, 37 yards to tight end Max Brinker on third-and-16 and 7 yards to Barret Liebentritt out of the backfield on fourth-and-5 to reel off 21 straight points and take a 17-point lead into the final 12 minutes.
Trout juked a Waverly defender along the sideline to get to the end zone, while Brinker went up over two Waverly defenders to snag his TD pass over the middle.
Gordon rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries against an aggressive, physical Waverly defense that was loaded up in the box to stop the run. He was 6-of-12 passing for 122 yards, complementing a SkyHawk ground game that finished with 204 yards.
“Passing is something I worked on all summer, and it’s been a struggle at times this season,” said Gordon, who was a wide receiver on offense last season. “My receivers were there tonight to make big plays when we needed it.”
Skutt coach Matt Turman admitted he was a little nervous when Waverly took its 10-7 lead, bringing back memories of his team’s hard-fought, 28-21 win in overtime at Waverly last month.
“Our kids are just winners,” Turman said after Skutt’s fourth win over Waverly in the past two years. It’s the third straight year his SkyHawks have reached the state finals. “They knew they had to buckle down on defense after the turnover (early in third quarter), and when we held them to a field goal, that seemed to ignite our offense.”
Skutt struck first on its opening possession of the game after stopping the Vikings on a fourth-and-4 at the SkyHawk 22 after Mason Nieman picked up 3 yards. Skutt went 81 yards in eight plays, the big play being a 44-yard pass from Gordon to Brinker. Gordon finished it with a 1-yard sneak.
Skutt missed the extra point, leaving the door open for Waverly to take a 7-6 lead. The Vikings stopped Skutt’s second possession at the Waverly 21, then forced a fumble midway through the second quarter that Nieman recovered.
That seemed to change the momentum as Waverly went 62 yards in 14 plays with Canoyer finishing it with a 1-yard run off a direct snap on third down with 28 seconds left in the half. Canoyer’s kick gave Waverly its one-point advantage.
“We felt pretty good going into half, and then we got the fumble to start the third quarter and couldn’t take full advantage of it,” Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. “Skutt will run, run, run, kind of lull you to sleep, then pop a big pass play.”
Waverly finished with 140 yards rushing, well below its season average of 353 per game.. The 17-point second half deficit put the Vikings in a position they haven’t been in all season.
“Our offense isn’t built to come back from a deficit like that,” Manstedt said. “Give their defense a lot of credit. They were tough to run against tonight.”