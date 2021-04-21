 Skip to main content
Omaha Skutt quarterback flips pledge to Wyoming
Caden Becker ended Tuesday night with a tweet. He was de-committing from Northern Illinois.

Less than a day later, the Omaha Skutt quarterback found his new home.

Becker, a 2021 recruit, announced his pledge to Wyoming to continue his football career.

"Wyoming has been a high priority for me since last fall, and I truly believe Coach (Craig) Bohl, and his staff will help put me in positions to be successful in not only football, but also life," Becker wrote on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound dual-threat signal-caller also had an offer from South Dakota also received Power Five interest before committing to Northern Illinois in February.

Becker helped lead Omaha Skutt to the Class B state playoffs in the fall.

High school football logo 2014
