Omaha Public Schools suspends sports, activities for fall quarter

Omaha Public Schools announced it will suspend fall sports during the first quarter of the upcoming school year.

The announcement paired with the district's decision to go remote learning for all students.

"During our time in the 100% Remote Learning Instructional Model, all activities and athletics will be suspended," OPS said in a statement. "We understand the important role extra-curricular activities play in a student's experience. This suspension is for the health and safety of everyone."

OPS schools include Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest and Omaha South.

The announcement comes three days before the official start of practice for fall activities, and four days after the NSAA said it will not alter its transfer rules.

"We will continue to work with the Douglas County Health Department and other state and local officials to regularly evaluate the health conditions in our community," OPS stated. "If we are able to transition back to the Family 3/2 Model or 100% in-person learning, we will communicate that to staff and families."