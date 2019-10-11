After a 1-4 start, Omaha North’s football team is beginning to get its swagger back.
A week after beating Papillion-La Vista South by two touchdowns, Marques Sigle, Sam Scott and Isaiah Tucker each scored two touchdowns and the North defense dominated up front as the Vikings claimed a 56-6 win over Lincoln Northeast on Friday night at Seacrest Field.
“We’ve played a hell of a schedule, and I think we’re getting better,” said North coach Larry Martin, whose team’s losses are to No. 2 Millard West, No. 4 Omaha Burke, No. 5 Lincoln Southeast and No. 10 Creighton Prep.
“I felt like our preparation was good this week and we were solid with our first units both offensively and defensively, as well as special teams. Hopefully, it will continue next week.”
The Vikings (3-4) play at No. 1 Bellevue West next Friday.
North scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters to lead 28-0 at halftime. Four plays after a Tre’on Fairgood Jones interception in the opening minute of play, Sigle, a North Dakota State commit, caught the first of his two first-half touchdown passes from Darius Hagan, this one from 22 yards.
Scott, who had 110 yards on eight carries in the first half, broke off a 44-yard run for a TD around right end later in the opening period. Scott reeled off a 29-yard TD run in the first minute of the third quarter to increase the margin to 35-0. Scott finished with 10 carries for 152 yards.
Sigle caught a 24-yard scoring pass from Hagan with seven minutes left in the first half. Less than two minutes later, Fairgood Jones intercepted a Northeast pass in the flat and took it back 31 yards to the house.
The Vikings sacked Northeast quarterbacks Jeremiah Collier and Dylan Gray eight times in the first half and held the Rockets (1-6) to minus 47 yards rushing in the first 24 minutes. The Rockets finished with minus 22 on the ground for the game.
When Collier got time to throw, he completed 9 of 14 passes for 136 yards in the first half and helped the Rockets get as close as the North 10-yard line late in the half.
“We threw the ball pretty well tonight when our quarterbacks got the chance,” Northeast coach Dan Martin said. “North has talent all over the field, but we had chances inside the red zone. We just need to finish those.”
Tucker, a reserve running back, got into the scoring act with a 59-yard TD run with 9:07 left in the game. A Tyzhaun Cole interception and return to the Northeast 3-yard line set up a 7-yard Tucker TD run with 5:40 remaining.
Northeast scored with 1:47 remaining when quarterback Josh Oehm connected with receiver Mason Hoke for a 49-yard touchdown pass. It came one play after Hoke hauled in an 18-yard pass from Layne Leach-Sanna on fourth-and-2.