Omaha North has a coach that 'couldn’t be prouder' after win against Lincoln Pius X

After COVID-19 cost Omaha North and all OPS schools their 2020 seasons, the Vikings are thrilled to be back on the field in 2021.

Although it entered Friday’s game against Lincoln Pius X with a 1-5 record, North was sharp from start to finish in a 40-21 win over the Thunderbolts at Aldrich Field.

“Our guys are extremely excited and enthusiastic to be out there playing football this year,” longtime Vikings coach Larry Martin said. “You know, a year ago, we weren’t even in school at this time, so we’ve really talked to our kids about being patient, persistent and proud. We’ve been through the gauntlet with our schedule thus far, but we couldn’t be prouder of our kids.”

The Vikings picked up their second straight win after dropping their initial five games — all to quality opponents.

Several times North (2-5) showed off its big-play capabilities. Junior running back Te’shaun Porter sprinted home from 80 yards out in the second quarter, and fellow junior Tre’Vionne Brown twice found pay dirt from long range, scampering 89 yards on a kickoff return and hauling in a 62-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Williams, while flashing shifty moves to elude Pius X defenders.