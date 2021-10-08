Omaha North has a coach that 'couldn’t be prouder' after win against Lincoln Pius X

After COVID-19 cost Omaha North and all OPS schools their 2020 seasons, the Vikings are thrilled to be back on the field in 2021.
Although it entered Friday’s game against Lincoln Pius X with a 1-5 record, North was sharp from start to finish in a 40-21 win over the Thunderbolts at Aldrich Field.
“Our guys are extremely excited and enthusiastic to be out there playing football this year,” longtime Vikings coach Larry Martin said. “You know, a year ago, we weren’t even in school at this time, so we’ve really talked to our kids about being patient, persistent and proud. We’ve been through the gauntlet with our schedule thus far, but we couldn’t be prouder of our kids.”
The Vikings picked up their second straight win after dropping their initial five games — all to quality opponents.
Several times North (2-5) showed off its big-play capabilities. Junior running back Te’shaun Porter sprinted home from 80 yards out in the second quarter, and fellow junior Tre’Vionne Brown twice found pay dirt from long range, scampering 89 yards on a kickoff return and hauling in a 62-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Williams, while flashing shifty moves to elude Pius X defenders.
“I thought we did a good job up front,” Martin said. “They have a tough defensive front and our guys opened some holes and our backs did a nice job taking advantage of their opportunities.”
Porter finished with 192 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
Pius X junior running back Matt Bohy carried the majority of the offensive load for the Thunderbolts. Bohy found yards tough to come by much of the night, but finally found the end zone with 6:32 left in the game from a yard out. He tallied over 20 carries unofficially for just shy of 70 yards on the ground.
Two fumbles in the opening half by Pius X stalled drives and led to Vikings’ scores. The second coming as the Bolts were entering the North red zone.
“Momentum is big in high school football,” Thunderbolts coach Ryan Kearney said. “When we had those early turnovers, it does hurt. And give them credit… they rode that momentum.”
The Thunderbolts (2-5) closed out the scoring late as junior quarterback Tyrus Petsche connected with Joe Sutko on a 29 yard TD pass. Kearney was pleased with the way his team competed to the end.
“I’m proud of our guys for battling,” Kearney said. “You get an opportunity to play this awesome game and you take advantage of it. We’ll use the positives moving forward. There’s a lot of football left to play.”
