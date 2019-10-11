Marques Sigle, Sam Scott and Isaiah Tucker each scored two touchdowns and the Omaha North defense dominated up front as the Vikings claimed a 56-6 win over Lincoln Northeast Friday night at Seacrest Field.
North scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters to lead 28-0 at halftime. Four plays after a Tre’on Fairgood Jones interception in the opening minute of play, Sigle caught the first of his two first-half touchdown passes from Darius Hagan, this one from 22 yards.
Scott, who had 110 yards on eight carries in the first half, broke off a 44-yard run for a TD around the right end later in the opening period. Scott reeled off a 29-yard TD run in the first minute of the third quarter to increase the margin to 35-0. Scott finished with 10 carries for 152 yards.
Sigle caught a 24-yard scoring pass from Hagan with seven minutes left in the first half. Less than two minutes later, Fairgood Jones intercepted a Northeast pass in the flat and took it 31 yards back to the house.
The Vikings (3-4) sacked Northeast quarterbacks Jeremiah Collier and Dylan Gray eight times in the first half and held the Rockets (1-6) to minus 47 yards rushing in the first 24 minutes. The Rockets finished with minus 22 on the ground for the game.
When Collier got time to throw, he completed 9 of 14 passes for 136 yards in the first half and helped the Rockets get as close as the North 10-yard line late in the half.
Tucker, a reserve running back, got into the scoring act with a 59-yard TD run with 9:07 left in the game. A Tyzhaun Cole interception and return to the Northeast 3 yard line set up a 7-yard Tucker TD run with 5:40 remaining.
Northeast scored with 1:47 remaining when quarterback Josh Oehm connected with receiver Mason Hoke for a 49-yard touchdown pass.
