Omaha Central's Deshawn Woods announces his commitment to Missouri

One of the state's most sought-after prospects for 2022 is off the board.

Omaha Central offensive tackle Deshawn Woods announced his commitment to Missouri football Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound prospect picked the Tigers over Arizona State, Texas A&M, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU and Michigan State.

The four-star recruit, according to Rivals, also had offers from Nebraska, Penn State, Florida, Miami, among others.

Woods is the top-rated prospect in Nebraska, the No. 19 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 162 overall player in the country, according to Rivals.

Woods visited Arizona State in early June and Missouri a week later. His trip to Columbia cleared up things.

"I came to this decision after 10 minutes of me leaving Missouri," Woods told PowerMizzou.com.

Woods joins a recruiting class that is ranked 13th nationally by Rivals.

He highlights a talented 2022 crop of recruits in the state.

Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley-Ducker, a four-star prospect, said he will announced his commitment at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. He'll be picking between Auburn, Iowa, Iowa State and Illinois.