Omaha Central defeated Lincoln High in a high school football game Friday night at Beechner Athletic Complex. Here's a closer look at the game.

How it happened

It did not long for the Eagles' (2-1) offense to fly. Quarterback Bernard Newsome connected with fellow sophomore DaShawn Prince for first-half scores of 68 and 18 yards. Central also got rushing touchdowns from Kylonn Haynie and Corde Whitcomb.

The Links (1-2) had a few big plays, but it was not enough to cover the damage. Lincoln High junior Terell Patterson gave Links fans at Beechner something to cheer about with nice runs.

Tim's takes

Leaving the nest: Central might not win a state title this season, but with growth from quarterback Newsome and a youthful offense, the Eagles might be a team to watch down the road.

Building blocks: Despite the score, the Links still made plays. They hit hard on defense, flashed on offense and are strong on kick returns. When they can piece all three phases of the game together, they may catch an opponent by surprise.

Pyfrom and company: Omaha Central's offensive and defensive line has that moxie and size. Offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom, an Illinois commit, stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 340 pounds. The Eagles have four linemen standing over 6-3 — three of them 285 pounds or more. Stephen Owusu, who plays both sides of the ball, checks in at 6-6, 350.

The takeaway

Believing in moral victories or not, Lincoln High needs to find some and build off them. A 35-0 victory over Omaha Northwest last week provided that. But with the schedule not getting easier down the road, the Links will need some more. The return game showed signs of life. The run game had its moments. The Links defense has some pop. When Patterson finds some running room, the Links' offensive options open.

Lincoln High hits the road to play Grand Island next week. Omaha Central will play Elkhorn South.

Photos: Lincoln High, Omaha Central meet in Class A football game