Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson commitment to Oregon means Ducks get state's top prospect two years in a row
PREP FOOTBALL

  • Updated
Prep Football Portraits, 8.4

Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson poses for a portrait Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Quasar Drive-In in Valley

 FRANCIS GARDLER

Eugene, Oregon, may be a 25-hour drive from Omaha, but Nebraska’s top high school football recruits continue to find it a trip worth taking.

After taking an official visit to Eugene last week, Omaha Burke’s Devon Jackson announced on Saturday that he accepted an offer from the Oregon Ducks. The state’s top recruit in the 2021 class, Omaha Westside’s Avante Dickerson, also committed to play for Oregon last year.

“Obviously Avante liked what he saw and I liked what I saw, so it’s a sign that they’re a good program,” said Jackson after announcing his decision via livestream.

Jackson didn’t play a single snap during the 2020 season, but college coaches still knew the Omaha Burke senior has the potential to be a big-time college player. Speed off the edge and immense athletic ability ooze from the 6-foot-2 linebacker, who is considered a four-star recruit and one of the top-20 linebacker prospects in the nation by 247Sports.

Jackson has recorded 33 tackles, two sacks and an interception so far this season while also catching 11 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. Burke is currently off to a 5-1 start and is ranked No. 7 in Class A, with Jackson’s play being a big reason why.

Jackson whittled down his final three contenders to Arizona State, Miami and Oregon, but his network of Power Five offers included Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

The Ducks’ status as a consistent conference championship contender in the Pac-12 and potential playoff team was a draw to Jackson, but he also saw a school that will help him develop professionally with internships and real-world connections.

“They had everything I needed and wanted from a program,” Jackson said. “They’re a very good football program and I can get a lot of playing time. Football will always take care of itself but what really impressed me was the sports and business program.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Tags

