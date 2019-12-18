Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts looking forward to the grind at Notre Dame

OMAHA — The final step to a new chapter.

Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts' commitment to Notre Dame was straight-and-narrow Wednesday as the Bulldog captain signed his National Letter of Intent with the Irish.

Watts will be the first in-state player to play for the Irish since Elkhorn's Trevor Robinson (2007) and the first in-state player to be offered a scholarship from Nebraska under head coach Scott Frost to go elsewhere.

"I always kept my decision the whole time," Watts said. "It was hard. Growing up here and you hear about Nebraska all the time. I really like Nebraska, but I just felt Notre Dame was best for me."

The 2018 Class A football state champion was greeted by a video from Notre Dame as he joined Burke teammate Caleb Robinson center stage. Robinson signed with Wyoming early Wednesday.

Watts will join Notre Dame Jan. 11 and get right to work.

"I'm a hard worker, and pretty versatile," Watts said. "I'm just going to dominate whoever is in front of me.

"It's a relief for a little bit, but I'm going to have to do it all over again for four years. I'm just looking forward to it. I love grinding and love working hard."

