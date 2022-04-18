‘Oklahoma State always stood out’ for Gretna’s Flores, whose commitment ended a wild recruiting stretch

From his first Division I scholarship offer in February to his eventual college decision in April, Zane Flores has been a popular player among college football’s recruiting circles.

It may have taken a few months for the Gretna quarterback’s recruitment to finally take off, but once it did, Flores had quite the selection to choose from. Bowling Green was the first FBS program to offer Flores, and Oklahoma State wasn’t far behind along with fellow Power Five schools Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Oregon State, Pittsburgh and Washington.

After an official visit to Stillwater, Oklahoma, last week, Flores was ready to make his decision — the Gretna junior announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Sunday night.

"(My recruiting) really picked up these last couple of months, and I was really trying to do my research and take visits to these schools,” Flores said. “Oklahoma State always stood out from the rest of them; I feel super comfortable there and when I took my visit there it just kind of confirmed everything, so I pulled the trigger.”

As Gretna’s starting quarterback since his freshman year, Flores has quickly blossomed into one of the state’s best quarterback prospects in recent memory. Along with Kearney Catholic's Heinrich Haarberg, who committed to Nebraska as a member of the 2021 class, Flores is Nebraska’s second Power Five quarterback commit since 2006.

Flores earned himself first-team Super-State honors after throwing for 2,885 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 70.1% of his passes as Gretna won a Class A state championship. Some of Flores’ top attributes that intrigued many colleges — a strong arm, accurate throws and great field vision due to his 6-foot-4 frame — will likely serve him well in Oklahoma State’s potent offense.

The Cowboys are known for stretching the field with a high-powered passing attack, something that Flores agrees is a good fit for his skill set.

“The offensive system is a big thing that any player should look at; I think I’ll fit really well in it and they felt the same way about me. I think it’ll be really fun to play in that offense,” Flores said.

Immediately after announcing his commitment Sunday, Flores was back at school and track practice on Monday. The excitement of his friends and the entire Gretna community definitely produced a day to remember, but even more important to Flores and his family was the entire experience of their official visit to Oklahoma State last week.

“It has been wild, with a lot of people texting me and telling me congrats,” Flores said. “My family had been talking about it for a while now, but when we spent some time with the staff, talked about football and hung out that just made us feel even better about it. Me and my family were all super-confident in the decision.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.