Class A
Friday's games
No. 16 Lincoln Pius X (4-5) at No. 1 Millard West (9-0)
No. 9 Elkhorn South (6-3) at No. 8 Kearney (7-2)
No. 12 Millard North (4-5) at No. 5 Omaha Burke (8-1)
No. 13 Lincoln East (5-4) at No. 4 Bellevue West (9-0)
No.14 Papillion-LV South (5-4) at No. 3 Millard South (8-1)
No. 11 Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at No. 6 Grand Island (8-1)
No. 10 Creighton Prep (6-3) at No. 7 Omaha Westside (7-2)
No. 15 Omaha North (4-5) at No. 2 Lincoln Southeast (8-1)
Class B
Friday's games
No. 16 Alliance (3-6) at No. 1 Scottsbluff (9-0)
No. 9 Mount Michael Benedictine (7-2) at No. 8 Norris (6-3)
No. 13 Lexington (4-5) at No. 4 Northwest (8-1)
No. 12 Plattsmouth (4-5) at No. 5 Omaha Roncalli (7-2)
No. 15 Blair (3-6) at No. 2 Omaha Skutt (9-0)
No. 10 Seward (5-4) at No. 7 Bennington (6-3)
No. 14 Omaha Gross (3-6) at No. 3 Waverly (8-1)
No. 11 McCook (5-4) at No. 6 Hastings (7-2)
Class C-1
Friday's games
No. 16 Valentine (5-4) at No. 1 Adams Central (9-0)
No. 9 Aurora (6-3) at No. 8 Ogallala (7-2)
No. 13 Chase County (5-4) at No. 4 Pierce (9-0)
No. 12 Ord (6-3) at No. 5 Gothenburg (8-1)
No. 15 Boys Town (6-3) at No. 2 Wahoo (9-0)
No. 10 Bishop Neumann (6-3) at No. 7 Columbus Scotus (7-2)
No. 11 Wayne (7-2) at No. 6 Kearney Catholic (7-2)
No. 14 Cozad (5-4) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)
Class C-2
Friday's games
No. 16 Yutan (5-4) at No. 1 Sutton (8-1)
No. 9 Archbishop Bergan (7-2) at No. 8 Battle Creek (8-1)
No. 13 North Platte St. Patrick’s (6-3) at No. 4 North Bend Central (8-1)
No. 12 Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) at No. 5 BRLD (8-1)
No. 15 Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-4) at No. 2 Oakland-Craig (9-0)
No. 10 Centennial (6-3) at No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1)
No. 14 Centura (6-3) at No. 3 St. Paul (9-0)
No. 11 Shelby-Rising City (6-3) at No. 6 Aquinas (7-2)
Class D-1
You have free articles remaining.
East Bracket
Thursday's games
No. 16 Homer (4-4) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (8-0)
No. 9 Lourdes Central Catholic (4-4) at No. 8 Lutheran High NE (5-3)
No. 12 Creighton (5-3) at No. 5 Wisner-Pilger (7-1)
No. 13 Elkhorn Valley (4-4) at No. 4 Osceola-High Plains (6-2)
No. 14 East Butler (4-4) at No. 3 Elmwood-Murdock (7-1)
No. 11 Tri County (5-3) at No. 6 Southern (6-2)
No. 7 Cross County (4-4) at No. 10 Laurel-C-C (5-3)
No. 15 Guardian Angels CC (4-4) at No. 2 BDS (8-0)
West Bracket
Thursday's games
No. 16 Nebraska Christian (4-4) at No. 1 Cambridge (8-0)
No. 9 West Holt (6-2) at No. 8 Neligh-Oakdale (6-2)
No. 12 Hitchcock County (5-3) at No. 5 Burwell (6-2)
No. 13 Palmer (3-5) at No. 4 Elm Creek (7-1)
No. 14 Alma (5-3) at No. 3 Arcadia-Loup City (7-1)
No. 11 North Central (5-3) at No. 6 Sutherland (8-0)
No. 10 Hemingford (5-3) at No. 7 Dundy Co.-Stratton (7-1)
No. 15 Morrill (4-4) at No. 2 Fullerton (7-1)
Class D-2
West Bracket
Thursday's games
No. 16 Blue Hill (4-4) at No. 1 Garden County (8-0)
No. 9 CWCE (7-1) at No. 8 Overton (5-3)
No. 12 Medicine Valley (3-5) at No. 5 Central Valley (8-0)
No. 13 Maxwell (3-5) at No. 4 Elwood (7-1)
No. 14 Mullen (3-5) at No. 3 Sandhills/Thedford (8-0)
No. 11 Twin Loup (4-4) at No. 6 Axtell (6-2)
No. 10 Brady (5-3) at No. 7 Pleasanton (6-2)
No. 15 Anselmo-Merna (3-5) at No. 2 Kenesaw (7-1)
East Bracket
Thursday's games
No. 16 Elgin Public/Pope John (2-6) at No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (8-0)
No. 9 Allen (6-2) at No. 8 Lawrence-Nelson (4-4)
No. 12 Randolph (3-5) at No. 5 Plainview (7-1)
No. 13 Wynot (3-5) at No. 4 Johnson-Brock (6-2)
No. 14 Diller-Odell (3-5) at No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (8-0)
No. 11 Riverside (5-3) at No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh (6-2)
No. 10 Mead (5-3) at No. 7 Hartington-Newcastle (5-3)
No. 15 Pender (4-4) at No. 2 Bloomfield (8-0)