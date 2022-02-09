Official football schedules for 2022, 2023 seasons reveal plenty of city matchups

It's only six months until the next high school football season gets underway, and now the state's teams know who their Week 1 opponents will be.

After confirming the district pairings for the two-year scheduling cycle in December, the NSAA released the 2022 and 2023 state football schedules on Wednesday.

In Class A, every city school will play at least three of its nine regular-season games against fellow Lincoln teams. Lincoln East has the most city games of any Lincoln team, with the Spartans set to play Southeast in Week 2, Southwest in Week 3, Northeast in Week 4, Lincoln High in Week 7 and North Star in Week 8.

Lincoln High and North Star each have four city matchups on their 2022/23 scheduling cycle, while Northeast, Southeast and Southwest will play three city games. The Southeast-Southwest rivalry game will be played in Week 6 this year, which falls at the end of September.

Additionally, every Class A Lincoln team has at least three games against playoff teams from a year ago. North Star appears to have the toughest schedule along those lines, as five of the Navigators' nine games are against teams that made the state playoffs in 2020 (Kearney, Lincoln Southeast, Millard South, Lincoln East and Columbus).

Meanwhile, Southeast and Southwest only have three games scheduled against 2020 playoff teams, but all of those games fall between Weeks 1-4.

With Lincoln Pius X dropping down to Class B for the two-year scheduling period, the Thunderbolts will not play any games against city rivals. Pius X appears to have a difficult Class B schedule as well, with seven of its nine games coming against playoff teams from a year ago.

The Thunderbolts will face Class B powerhouses Omaha Skutt, Waverly and Beatrice in addition to defending champion Bennington, while also rekindling an old Class B rivalry with a Week 9 matchup against Norris.

Also set for a Class B schedule is Lincoln's newest football program at Lincoln Northwest. It is unclear if Northwest will field a varsity football team following a Tuesday update from Lincoln Public Schools, which revealed the new school will not have any seniors in 2022. But if the Falcons do play, they will have a home game against Ralston in Week 1, while matchups with veteran teams such as Plattsmouth, Beatrice, Seward and Waverly could prove difficult later in the season.

Lincoln Christian (Class C-1) and Lincoln Lutheran (Class C-2) will play their annual rivalry game on Week 1 of the season for the next two years. Parkview Christian's six-man football schedule includes a Week 1 bye for the upcoming scheduling cycle.

Full 2022 schedules for Lincoln teams

Lincoln Christian

Week 1 Lincoln Lutheran

Week 2 at Platteview

Week 3 Archbishop Bergan

Week 4 at Arlington

Week 5 Nebraska City

Week 6 at Auburn

Week 7 Falls City

Week 8 at Raymond Central

Week 9 Syracuse

Lincoln East

Week 1 Kearney

Week 2 Lincoln Southeast

Week 3 at Lincoln Southwest

Week 4 Lincoln Northeast

Week 5 at Columbus

Week 6 at Millard South

Week 7 Lincoln High

Week 8 Lincoln North Star

Week 9 at Gretna

Lincoln High

Week 1 at Lincoln Southwest

Week 2 Omaha Northwest

Week 3 at Omaha Central

Week 4 Grand Island

Week 5 at Lincoln Northeast

Week 6 Lincoln North Star

Week 7 at Lincoln East

Week 8 at Columbus

Week 9 Millard South

Lincoln Lutheran

Week 1 at Lincoln Christian

Week 2 Bishop Neumann

Week 3 at Aquinas Catholic

Week 4 at Omaha Concordia

Week 5 Wilber-Clatonia

Week 6 Centennial

Week 7 at Malcolm

Week 8 Tri County

Week 9 at Milford

Lincoln North Star

Week 1 at Omaha Benson

Week 2 at Lincoln Northeast

Week 3 Kearney

Week 4 at Lincoln Southeast

Week 5 Millard South

Week 6 at Lincoln High

Week 7 Norfolk

Week 8 at Lincoln East

Week 9 Columbus

Lincoln Northeast

Week 1 at Bellevue East

Week 2 Lincoln North Star

Week 3 at Fremont

Week 4 at Lincoln East

Week 5 Lincoln High

Week 6 at Norfolk

Week 7 North Platte

Week 8 at Kearney

Week 9 Omaha Westside

Lincoln Northwest

Week 1 Ralston

Week 2 Elkhorn North

Week 3 at Plattsmouth

Week 4 Beatrice

Week 5 at Norris

Week 6 Seward

Week 7 at Lexington

Week 8 at York

Week 9 Waverly

Lincoln Pius X

Week 1 Scottsbluff

Week 2 at Seward

Week 3 Hastings

Week 4 Bennington

Week 5 at Crete

Week 6 at Omaha Skutt Catholic

Week 7 Waverly

Week 8 at Beatrice

Week 9 Norris

Lincoln Southeast

Week 1 Elkhorn South

Week 2 at Lincoln East

Week 3 at Papillion-La Vista

Week 4 Lincoln North Star

Week 5 Millard North

Week 6 at Lincoln Southwest

Week 7 at Millard West

Week 8 Omaha Bryan

Week 9 at South Sioux City

Lincoln Southwest

Week 1 Lincoln High

Week 2 at Columbus

Week 3 Lincoln East

Week 4 at Papillion-La Vista

Week 5 Omaha Bryan

Week 6 Lincoln Southeast

Week 7 at South Sioux City

Week 8 Millard West

Week 9 at Millard North

Parkview Christian

Week 1 BYE

Week 2 at Hampton

Week 3 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Week 4 Heartland Lutheran

Week 5 at Sterling

Week 6 Pawnee City

Week 7 at Meridian

Week 8 Dorchester

Week 9 at Lewiston

