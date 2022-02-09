Official football schedules for 2022, 2023 seasons reveal plenty of city matchups

It's only six months until the next high school football season gets underway, and now the state's teams know who their Week 1 opponents will be.
After confirming the district pairings for the two-year scheduling cycle in December, the NSAA released the 2022 and 2023 state football schedules on Wednesday.
In Class A, every city school will play at least three of its nine regular-season games against fellow Lincoln teams. Lincoln East has the most city games of any Lincoln team, with the Spartans set to play Southeast in Week 2, Southwest in Week 3, Northeast in Week 4, Lincoln High in Week 7 and North Star in Week 8.
Lincoln High and North Star each have four city matchups on their 2022/23 scheduling cycle, while Northeast, Southeast and Southwest will play three city games. The Southeast-Southwest rivalry game will be played in Week 6 this year, which falls at the end of September.
Additionally, every Class A Lincoln team has at least three games against playoff teams from a year ago. North Star appears to have the toughest schedule along those lines, as five of the Navigators' nine games are against teams that made the state playoffs in 2020 (Kearney, Lincoln Southeast, Millard South, Lincoln East and Columbus).
Meanwhile, Southeast and Southwest only have three games scheduled against 2020 playoff teams, but all of those games fall between Weeks 1-4.
With Lincoln Pius X dropping down to Class B for the two-year scheduling period, the Thunderbolts will not play any games against city rivals. Pius X appears to have a difficult Class B schedule as well, with seven of its nine games coming against playoff teams from a year ago.
The Thunderbolts will face Class B powerhouses Omaha Skutt, Waverly and Beatrice in addition to defending champion Bennington, while also rekindling an old Class B rivalry with a Week 9 matchup against Norris.
Lincoln Christian (Class C-1) and Lincoln Lutheran (Class C-2) will play their annual rivalry game on Week 1 of the season for the next two years. Parkview Christian's six-man football schedule includes a Week 1 bye for the upcoming scheduling cycle.
Full 2022 schedules for Lincoln teams
Lincoln Christian
Week 1 Lincoln Lutheran
Week 2 at Platteview
Week 3 Archbishop Bergan
Week 4 at Arlington
Week 5 Nebraska City
Week 6 at Auburn
Week 7 Falls City
Week 8 at Raymond Central
Week 9 Syracuse
Lincoln East
Week 1 Kearney
Week 2 Lincoln Southeast
Week 3 at Lincoln Southwest
Week 4 Lincoln Northeast
Week 5 at Columbus
Week 6 at Millard South
Week 7 Lincoln High
Week 8 Lincoln North Star
Week 9 at Gretna
Lincoln High
Week 1 at Lincoln Southwest
Week 2 Omaha Northwest
Week 3 at Omaha Central
Week 4 Grand Island
Week 5 at Lincoln Northeast
Week 6 Lincoln North Star
Week 7 at Lincoln East
Week 8 at Columbus
Week 9 Millard South
Lincoln Lutheran
Week 1 at Lincoln Christian
Week 2 Bishop Neumann
Week 3 at Aquinas Catholic
Week 4 at Omaha Concordia
Week 5 Wilber-Clatonia
Week 6 Centennial
Week 7 at Malcolm
Week 8 Tri County
Week 9 at Milford
Lincoln North Star
Week 1 at Omaha Benson
Week 2 at Lincoln Northeast
Week 3 Kearney
Week 4 at Lincoln Southeast
Week 5 Millard South
Week 6 at Lincoln High
Week 7 Norfolk
Week 8 at Lincoln East
Week 9 Columbus
Lincoln Northeast
Week 1 at Bellevue East
Week 2 Lincoln North Star
Week 3 at Fremont
Week 4 at Lincoln East
Week 5 Lincoln High
Week 6 at Norfolk
Week 7 North Platte
Week 8 at Kearney
Week 9 Omaha Westside
Lincoln Northwest
Week 1 Ralston
Week 2 Elkhorn North
Week 3 at Plattsmouth
Week 4 Beatrice
Week 5 at Norris
Week 6 Seward
Week 7 at Lexington
Week 8 at York
Week 9 Waverly
Lincoln Pius X
Week 1 Scottsbluff
Week 2 at Seward
Week 3 Hastings
Week 4 Bennington
Week 5 at Crete
Week 6 at Omaha Skutt Catholic
Week 7 Waverly
Week 8 at Beatrice
Week 9 Norris
Lincoln Southeast
Week 1 Elkhorn South
Week 2 at Lincoln East
Week 3 at Papillion-La Vista
Week 4 Lincoln North Star
Week 5 Millard North
Week 6 at Lincoln Southwest
Week 7 at Millard West
Week 8 Omaha Bryan
Week 9 at South Sioux City
Lincoln Southwest
Week 1 Lincoln High
Week 2 at Columbus
Week 3 Lincoln East
Week 4 at Papillion-La Vista
Week 5 Omaha Bryan
Week 6 Lincoln Southeast
Week 7 at South Sioux City
Week 8 Millard West
Week 9 at Millard North
Parkview Christian
Week 1 BYE
Week 2 at Hampton
Week 3 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Week 4 Heartland Lutheran
Week 5 at Sterling
Week 6 Pawnee City
Week 7 at Meridian
Week 8 Dorchester
Week 9 at Lewiston
