Class C-2 logos

The essentials

No. 1 Oakland-Craig (12-0) vs. No. 3 Sutton (11-1), 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Stadium.

The road to Lincoln

Oakland-Craig: first round—beat Hartington CC 28-26; quarterfinals—beat Doniphan-Trumbull 50-16; semifinals—beat St. Paul 54-13.

Sutton: first round—beat Yutan 46-7; quarterfinals—beat Battle Creek 44-28; semifinals—beat BRLD 38-28.

Beyond the numbers

First-round scare: Not many foes have challenged Oakland-Craig this year. But Hartington Cedar Catholic nearly pulled off a first-round upset up 19-14 in the second half. Oakland-Craig lost QB Colton Thomsen to a concussion, but rallied for a two-point win. Thomsen returned in the semifinal round against No. 2 St. Paul.

Run, run, run: Sutton's bread and butter is its running game. Leading the way are Jackson Perrien and Cade Wiseman, who have combined for nearly 3,500 yards and 45 touchdowns. The Mustangs set a playoff record for rushing yards in a game with 550 in their semifinal win against BRLD. It included a 99-yard TD by Perrien, also a state playoff record.

Playoff tradition: Oakland-Craig and Sutton tend to make the playoffs. Oakland-Craig is in the postseason for the 12th straight year, and it won a state title in 1995. Sutton is in the postseason for the 10th straight season. The Mustangs won a state title in 1988 and finished runners-up in 1989 and 2012.

Three to watch

Scottsbluff

QB/S Colton Thomsen, sr.: 67-of-104 passing for 1,204 yards and 14 TDs; 264 rushing yards and 8 TDs.

RB/CB Jaron Meyer, jr.: 87 carries for 1,037 yards and 12 TDs; 4 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries.

RB/S Ian Lundquist, sr.: 123 carries for 759 yards and 18 TDs; 9 catches for 100 yards.

Points per game: 51.1

Points allowed: 10.9

Yards per game: 449.3

Yards allowed: 185.3

Sutton

RB/DB Jackson Perrien, sr.: 253 carries for 1,941 yards and 24 TDs.

QB/DB Cade Wiseman, jr.: 30-of-50 passing for 502 yards and 6 TDs; 168 carries for 1,523 yards and 21 TDs; 53 tackles, 3 INTs.

FB/LB Cory Carlson, sr.: 84 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery.

Points per game: 39.2

Points allowed: 12.8

Yards per game: 418.4

Yards allowed: NA

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

