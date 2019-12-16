NSAA unveils football classifications for the next two seasons

Class A will be smaller, Class B will be slightly larger and Lincoln Lutheran will be moving from Class C-1 to C-2 according to the football classifications for the 2020 and 2021 seasons released by the Nebraska School Activities Association Monday.

Class A will consist of 31 schools the next two years compared to 32 for the 2018 and ’19 seasons. Elkhorn is moving from Class A to B with Elkhorn North (a Class B addition) opening in the fall of 2020. South Sioux City’s boys enrollment is 473, above the 425 threshold for Class A, but the Cardinals are opting down to Class B for the second straight scheduling cycle, making them ineligible for the playoffs.

The six Lincoln public schools and Lincoln Pius X will once again be Class A with Pius X being the smallest school in the largest class with a boys enrollment of 451.

Class B (160-424 boys enrollment) will have 25 total teams (24 eligible for the playoffs), up from 23 the last two years. Two schools – Schuyler and Nebraska City – have decided to opt down to Class C-1 and are ineligible for postseason play.