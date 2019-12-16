You are the owner of this article.
NSAA unveils football classifications for the next two seasons
Class A will be smaller, Class B will be slightly larger and Lincoln Lutheran will be moving from Class C-1 to C-2 according to the football classifications for the 2020 and 2021 seasons released by the Nebraska School Activities Association Monday.

Class A will consist of 31 schools the next two years compared to 32 for the 2018 and ’19 seasons. Elkhorn is moving from Class A to B with Elkhorn North (a Class B addition) opening in the fall of 2020. South Sioux City’s boys enrollment is 473, above the 425 threshold for Class A, but the Cardinals are opting down to Class B for the second straight scheduling cycle, making them ineligible for the playoffs.

The six Lincoln public schools and Lincoln Pius X will once again be Class A with Pius X being the smallest school in the largest class with a boys enrollment of 451.

Class B (160-424 boys enrollment) will have 25 total teams (24 eligible for the playoffs), up from 23 the last two years. Two schools – Schuyler and Nebraska City – have decided to opt down to Class C-1 and are ineligible for postseason play.

With its boys enrollment of 67, Lincoln Lutheran slips back down to Class C-2 (69 and below) after two years in C-1. Three schools – Valentine, Gordon-Rushville and Gibbon – are opting down from C-1 to C-2 and will not be included in the playoffs the next two years.

Parkview Christian, which played eight-man football in Class D-2 the last two years, is moving to six-man this upcoming season with its boys enrollment of 18. There will be 33 playoff eligible teams in D-6.

District assignments for the next two seasons will be released later this month.

High school football logo 2014
Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

