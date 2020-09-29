NSAA releases spectator guidelines for postseason events

The postseason is approaching, and with it comes updated spectator guidelines from the NSAA in response to the coronavirus.

A notable requirement pertains to indoor sports — namely volleyball — where spectators must wear face coverings "at all times."

The first postseason event is the girls golf district meets, which begin Monday.

Other guidelines include:

* Participants are permitted — but not required — to wear face coverings during competition.

* Coaches and nonactive participants are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

* Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending outdoor events when physical distancing (6 feet) is not possible.

* The host school may establish additional requirements in consultation with local health departments. Any additional requirements implemented by the host school must be the same for all teams, officials, and spectators.

"Communication, flexibility, and patience will be key in supporting our high school student participants as they pursue an NSAA State Championship this fall," the NSAA said in the statement.

Teams unable to participate in a postseason event due to COVID-19 must forfeit or withdraw.