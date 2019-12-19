NSAA releases football districts for 2020-21 seasons

The seven Class A Lincoln schools will be spread around five districts for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons, according to the district assignments released by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Thursday.
Lincoln East and Northeast are in A-1, Pius X and North Star are in A-2, Southwest in A-3, Lincoln High in A-4 and Southeast in A-5. The Class A districts are set up based on the past two years of wild card averages. The districts in the other classes are geographical.
2020-21 DISTRICT FOOTBALL ASSIGNMENTS
A-1: Creighton Prep, Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast, Millard West, North Platte.
A-2: Fremont, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Millard South, Omaha North.
A-3: Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central, Omaha South, Papillion-La Vista South.
A-4: Bellevue West, Columbus, Kearney, Lincoln High, Omaha Northwest.
A-5: Bellevue East, Elkhorn South, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast, Papillion-La Vista.
A-6: Grand Island, Millard North, Norfolk, Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Westside.
B-1: Bennington, Blair, Omaha Gross, Omaha Roncalli, South Sioux City.
B-2: Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Mount Michael, Omaha Skutt, Ralston.
B-3: Beatrice, Crete, Norris, Plattsmouth, Waverly.
B-4: Aurora, Hastings, Northwest, Seward, York.
B-5: Alliance, Gering, Lexington, McCook, Scottsbluff.
C1-1: Auburn, Fairbury, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Milford, Nebraska City.
C1-2: Ashland-Greenwood, Louisville, Malcolm, Platteview, Raymond Central, Wahoo.
C1-3: Arlington, Boys Town, DC West, Fort Calhoun, Logan View-SS, Omaha Concordia.
C1-4: Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, North Bend Central, Schuyler, West Point-Beemer.
C1-5: Battle Creek, Boone Central, O'Neill, Pierce, Wayne.
C1-6: Adams Central, Central City, Fillmore Central, St. Paul, Wood River-Shelton.
C1-7: Broken Bow, Cozad, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Minden.
C1-8: Chadron, Gothenburg, Mitchell, Ogallala, Sidney.
C2-1: Bishop Neumann, Centennial, Lincoln Lutheran, Syracuse, Wilber-Clatonia, Yutan.
C2-2: Aquinas, Archbishop Bergan, David City, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman.
C2-3: BRLD, Crofton, Hartington CC, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca.
C2-4: Doniphan-Trumbull, Hastings St. Cecilia, Sandy Creek, Superior, Sutton.
C2-5: Centura, Gibbon, Grand Island CC, Ord, Twin River.
C2-6: Bridgeport, Chase County, Gordon-Rushville, Hershey, North Platte St. Pat's, Valentine.
D1-1: Brownell-Talbot, Cedar Bluffs, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water.
D1-2: Freeman, HTRS, Johnson County Central, Lourdes CC, Palmyra.
D1-3: EMF, Heartland, Southern, Thayer Central, Tri County.
D1-4: Cross County, East Butler, Humphrey/LHF, Nebraska Christian, Shelby-Rising City.
D1-5: Clarkson/Leigh, Guardian Angels CC, Howells-Dodge, Madison, Stanton, Wisner-Pilger.
D1-6: Elkhorn Valley, Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Lutheran High Northeast, Plainview, Wakefield.
D1-7: Ainsworth, Neligh-Oakdale, North Central, Summerland, West Holt.
D1-8: Amherst, Anselmo-Merna, Arcadia-Loup City, Burwell, Ravenna.
D1-9: Alma, Arapahoe, Bertrand, Elm Creek, Southern Valley.
D1-10: Cambridge, Dundy County-Stratton, Hi-Line, Hitchcock County, Maxwell.
D1-11: Bayard, Hemingford, Kimball, Perkins County, Sutherland.
D2-1: Diller-Odell, Falls City SH, Johnson-Brock, Mead.
D2-2: Allen, Emerson-Hubbard, Homer, Pender, Walthill.
D2-3: Osmond, Randolph, Wausa, Winside, Wynot.
D2-4: Bloomfield, Boyd County, Creighton, Niobrara/Verdigre, St. Mary's.
D2-5: Central Valley, CWC, Elgin/PJ, Humphrey SF, Riverside.
D2-6: Fullerton, High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran, Osceola, Palmer.
D2-7: BDS, Blue Hill, Giltner, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson.
D2-8: Axtell, Brady, Loomis, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Overton.
D2-9: Ansley-Litchfield, Pleasanton, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup, Twin Loup.
D2-10: Garden County, Hyannis, Leyton, Morrill, Mullen.
D6-1: Deshler, Lewiston, Meridian, Pawnee City, Sterling.
D6-2: Dorchester, Hampton, Heartland Lutheran, McCool Junction, Parkview Christian.
D6-3: Elba, Santee, Spalding Academy, St. Edward, Stuart.
D6-4: Franklin, Harvard, Red Cloud, Silver Lake, Wilcox-Hildreth.
D6-5: Paxton, Southwest, S-E-M, Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade.
D6-6: Arthur County, Banner County, Creek Valley, Potter-Dix, South Platte.
D6-7: Cody-Kilgore, Crawford, Hay Springs, Minatare, Sioux County.
