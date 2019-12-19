NSAA releases football districts for 2020-21 seasons

The seven Class A Lincoln schools will be spread around five districts for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons, according to the district assignments released by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Thursday.

Lincoln East and Northeast are in A-1, Pius X and North Star are in A-2, Southwest in A-3, Lincoln High in A-4 and Southeast in A-5. The Class A districts are set up based on the past two years of wild card averages. The districts in the other classes are geographical.