NSAA expected to use special board meeting Monday to reaffirm fall sports start on August 10

Some Class A schools, however, are being a bit more cautious. Omaha Public Schools has not committed to fielding fall sports teams this fall, and a decision from OPS whether to move forward is expected on Monday or Tuesday.

It appears Lincoln Public Schools is on board with the NSAA’s plan. In the LPS protocol released on July 21, NSAA sanctioned sports teams within LPS can practice and compete when the COVID risk dial is either in the green (low risk), yellow (moderate risk) or orange (high), but will be sidelined if it reaches red (severe). The risk dial is currently in the middle of the orange range.

LPS students who choose to learn remotely online can still participate in athletics/activities if they meet all other district eligibility requirements.

Bellar said among the topics to be discussed by the board Monday are possible contingency plans for Class A if some school districts opt to begin sports later, what to do if schools can’t compete because of COVID-19 flare ups, giving schools flexibility to pick up games to replace an opponent that’s unable to play because of an outbreak and what the postseason might look like if things are disrupted.