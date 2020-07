NSAA expected to use special board meeting Monday to reaffirm fall sports start Aug. 10

It appears Lincoln Public Schools is on board with the NSAA’s plan. In the LPS protocol released July 21, NSAA-sanctioned sports teams within LPS can practice and compete when the COVID-19 risk dial is either in the green (low risk), yellow (moderate) or orange (high), but will be sidelined if it reaches red (severe). The risk dial is currently in the middle of the orange range.

LPS students who choose to learn remotely online can still participate in athletics/activities if they meet all other district eligibility requirements.

Bellar said among the topics to be discussed by the board Monday are possible contingency plans for Class A if some school districts opt to begin sports later, what to do if schools can’t compete because of COVID-19 outbreaks, giving schools flexibility to pick up games to replace an opponent that’s unable to play because of an outbreak and what the postseason might look like if things are disrupted.

Also on the agenda is the NSAA transfer rule. Bellar said there have been inquiries from parents about whether the NSAA might relax transfer rules if a school doesn’t offer fall sports and give a student-athlete the opportunity to go to another school without penalty in order to participate.

Right now, transfers must sit out 90 school days unless their family makes a complete change of address into the school district they wish to attend.

