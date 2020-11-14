NSAA director Bellar explains move out of Memorial Stadium; says winter sports moving forward outside of Lancaster County

“It’s a very fluid situation, and the (Lincoln-Lancaster County) health department is doing a great job, but they couldn’t guarantee what the crowd restrictions would be 10 days from now,” said Bellar, who indicated that earlier in the week the health department had capped attendance for each of the six games at 1,000 spectators per team.

“We need to have fans to cover the rental costs of Memorial Stadium and the other expenses related to playing there,” Bellar added. “We just felt the best opportunity for being able to play and get mom and dad, grandma and grandpa and other family members into the game was to move to home sites.”

Bellar said the NSAA intends to move forward with the start of preseason winter sports practices state-wide Monday despite Lancaster County’s decision Friday to shut down both youth and high school indoor sports until Dec. 7.

Bellar said his organization will be closely monitoring the situation early next week and will be prepared to make changes if directed by Nebraska Health and Human Services. Governor Pete Ricketts said earlier in the week that restrictions regarding high school sports could be triggered if COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 25% of total hospital beds available in the state.