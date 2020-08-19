NSAA board sees safe start to preseason fall sports practices

When it comes to COVID-19 and the current status of Nebraska high school fall sports, no news is good news.
At the regularly scheduled Nebraska School Activities Association Board of Directors August meeting Wednesday in Lincoln, everyone from NSAA executive director Jay Bellar and his staff to the eight Board of Directors members gave the thumbs-up for the sports season to continue as planned.
“School administrators I’ve talked to are asking, ‘How are we going to do sports?’’’ said District 3 board member Jon Cerny, superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie. “I’ve had no one ask if we’ll do sports.”
Practices began Aug. 10 for all fall sports. Softball and girls golf begin competition Thursday with week 0 football games going on Friday — four contests that includes Hastings at Lincoln North Star.
Board members across the state gave their assessments of how things look in their respective regions, and in the areas outside of Omaha and Lincoln, most of the COVID-19 risk dials are in moderate-risk yellow and trending toward low-risk green.
New COVID-19 cases have been trending down in Lancaster County in recent weeks, but the risk dial is still in the high-risk orange category.
“The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department has never made a threat of shutting sports completely down,” Cerny said about things in northeast Nebraska. “Instead, they’re focusing on how each individual case can be handled the best way possible without impacting everything.”
The NSAA established protocols and guidelines for each fall sport, and the implementation of those has gotten things off to a safe start across the board.
“We’re gaining some momentum,” said NSAA assistant director Nate Neuhaus, who is in charge of football. “Everyone has a great plan about how to move forward and right now they’re making that plan work. If we can get into the season, manage it and adapt where we need to, we’ll be OK.”
The board left the current postseason football playoff structure in place, even though replacement games for regular-season games eliminated because of COVID-19 will not count in the wild-card standings.
The next board meeting is Sept. 17, "and that’s a good target date to see where we’re at," Neuhaus said. "At that point, we can decide what the back half of the season looks like if we need to."
Earlier this month, Omaha Public Schools called off fall sports when it moved to full remote learning for the first quarter, which ends Oct. 16. Alan Hauschild, the father of an Omaha Burke cross country runner, addressed the board during the public comment section of the meeting and asked them to consider three possible remedies for OPS cross country athletes — extending the deadline for cooperatives, allowing OPS runners as unattached individuals in races and offering a second Class A district date early during the week of the state meet on Oct. 23.
While District 2 board member and Omaha Northwest Principal Thomas Lee understands the situation OPS athletes have been thrust into, he said during discussion that the broader picture statewide takes precedence.
“I’ve got kids at my school who are in a hard place right now,” Lee said. “They’ve had things that have happened that have changed their lives.
“But this is a local issue,” he added. “We can’t change all these rules for one district.”
Bellar said he has already heard of 7-on-7 football in Omaha this fall and club volleyball leagues for the OPS players whose high school seasons were ended.
It will be similar in the winter if basketball and wrestling aren’t offered by the high schools because of the pandemic. AAU programs generally reserved for the summer are already getting things in place for a winter high school basketball season, just in case.
“I was on a Zoom call the other day, and USA Wrestling says they’re ready to step in and fill the gap in any of the 50 states that do not have high school wrestling this winter,” Bellar said. “Sports aren’t going away because of the pandemic. It’s a matter of who we want to entrust our kids to.”
