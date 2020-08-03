NSAA board reaffirms Aug. 10 start to fall sports, leaves transfer rules intact

Schools will be given the option to pick up regular-season games to replace the ones canceled, but those contests will not be factored into the wild-card points.

Nate Neuhaus, the NSAA assistant director in charge of football, said changes can be made to the postseason to account for schools starting late, which could mean allowing everyone to make the playoffs. That would add a round to each of the brackets in A and B.

“I think we can let the season evolve, see how many games we can get in,” Neuhaus said. “We can lengthen the playoffs, condense the playoffs and then maybe offer opportunities for the schools that start late to maybe get a game or two in during the playoff period of time, but they’re not playoff games.”

The board approved the start to each fall sport in individual proposals. It also decided not to take action on adjusting transfer rules in case a school district elects not to offer fall sports this year.

NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said he’s received calls from California parents seeking information on Nebraska’s transfer rules. With California high school sports shut down until January 1, they were looking to send their children to live with family in Nebraska and compete in sports here.