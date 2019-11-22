Wahoo’s first state football final appearance in school history affects far more than just this season’s Warrior squad.
Junior linebacker/tight end Grant Kolterman has already heard from his older brother Sam, a Wahoo all-stater the last two years who is now a freshman linebacker at Morningside.
“He said, 'Don’t mess it up,’’’ Grant Kolterman said, laughing.
When the second-ranked Warriors (12-0) take the field at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday (10:15 a.m. kickoff) to take on No. 1 Pierce for the Class C-1 state title, they’ll also be playing for the teams that came before them.
“One of the coolest things the past few days is how many alums from the 18 years I’ve coached here have reached out by text, email or phone call,” said Wahoo coach Chad Fox, who has guided the Warriors to five straight playoff berths and postseason appearances 13 of the last 14 years.
The Warriors reached the semifinals the last two years before losing to eventual state champions Norfolk Catholic (2017) and Aurora (2018).
“They still feel like they’re part of the program, and they’re excited that this year’s team has a chance to do something that’s never happened here before,” Fox added.
Wahoo has a deep basketball tradition with 10 state titles (the latest in 2018) and three state runner-up finishes since 1988.
“Hopefully now people will look at us as a football school, too,” said senior all-state running back Trevin Luben, who has rushed for 1,868 yards and 36 touchdowns this season.
Luben, a 6-foot, 180-pound Nebraska walk-on commit, has continued Wahoo’s tradition of all-state caliber running backs the last two years. He took over for another all-stater, Dylan Egr, who just completed his sophomore season at Midland.
Fox has seen Luben’s game evolve from strictly a speed back early in his career to someone who can now run over, through, around and away from defenders.
“Trev’s gotten a lot better running between the tackles the last two years, and that’s allowed him to become a complete back,” Fox said. “He’s always had great speed and vision to go with the ability to shift gears and make people miss. Now he has the power to pick up tough yards inside.”
For Luben, his history of the Warrior running back tradition began with former all-stater Tyler Kavan, who went on to star at Morningside.
“I remember watching TK (Kavan) as a kid and thought it would be so cool to be able to run the ball like he does. It’s kind of weird to think I’m now in that position,” Luben said. “I learned a lot from Dylan the two years I was under him in terms of what it takes to be successful at this (high school) level.”
Now Luben feels a responsibility to pass the torch to the next generation of Warrior backs. The heir apparent appears to be 5-6, 160-pound sophomore Colin Ludvik, who has 923 yards and 14 touchdowns in a backup role to Luben this fall.
Wahoo will be facing a Pierce defense that may force the Warriors’ offense to be more diverse than running Luben 40 times. Senior quarterback Thomas Waido and his crew of receivers, led by junior Cooper Hancock and seniors Peyton Walling and Luke Partridge, are ready for that challenge.
Waido has thrown for 967 yards and 11 TDs this season, while Hancock, Walling and Partridge have combined for 63 catches for 727 yards.
“They’re pretty tough up front,” Waido said of the Pierce front seven. “We just need to take what they give us and execute. If that means throwing the ball, I’m confident we can do it.”