Nothing was going to stop Gretna from reaching its first football final. Not even Cinderella

GRETNA — Not the cold, not the wind, not the Cinderella playoff run of Omaha North.

Nothing was stopping Gretna on Friday night from reaching its first state football final.

The host Dragons will play for the Class A championship after rolling past the Vikings 34-0. The victory boosts Gretna (11-1) into the final to be played Nov. 23 at Memorial Stadium.

"As the season has gone along, we've learned a lot," Dragons coach Mike Kayl said. "That's a great North team, but we came ready to play."

The loss ended the season for the Vikings, the No. 16 playoff seed that upset No. 1 seed Millard South and No. 8 seed North Platte before Friday night's semifinal.

Quarterback Zane Flores threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Dragons. He completed 15 of 23 passes for 148 yards despite the nasty conditions.

"This feels really good," he said. "Mick did a great job running the ball and our defense was unbelievable."

Running back Mick Huber rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He did not play in the fourth quarter as the Dragons' advantage grew to four touchdowns.