Nothing was going to stop Gretna from reaching its first football final. Not even Cinderella

GRETNA — Not the cold, not the wind, not the Cinderella playoff run of Omaha North.
Nothing was stopping Gretna on Friday night from reaching its first state football final.
The host Dragons will play for the Class A championship after rolling past the Vikings 34-0. The victory boosts Gretna (11-1) into the final to be played Nov. 23 at Memorial Stadium.
"As the season has gone along, we've learned a lot," Dragons coach Mike Kayl said. "That's a great North team, but we came ready to play."
The loss ended the season for the Vikings, the No. 16 playoff seed that upset No. 1 seed Millard South and No. 8 seed North Platte before Friday night's semifinal.
Quarterback Zane Flores threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Dragons. He completed 15 of 23 passes for 148 yards despite the nasty conditions.
"This feels really good," he said. "Mick did a great job running the ball and our defense was unbelievable."
Running back Mick Huber rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He did not play in the fourth quarter as the Dragons' advantage grew to four touchdowns.
Gretna's defense played a key role, shutting down the high-scoring Vikings. North had scored 49 and 35 points the previous two weeks but never got past midfield Friday night until late in the game.
Gretna went to work on its opening drive, marching 70 yards for a score. Huber capped the seven-play march, scampering 8 yards for the TD.
After a Vikings punt, the Dragons threatened again on their next possession. But a drive starting at the Gretna 21 ended at the North 31 when linebacker Tyler Stewart picked off a Flores pass.
The Dragons missed a 43-yard field goal early in the second quarter but added to the lead on their next possession. Following the Vikings' third punt, a 57-yard drive was capped by a 2-yard TD run by Flores.
Gretna had a chance to score again just before halftime but a 31-yard field-goal attempt by Cameron Bothwell hit the upright.
The Vikings offense was held to 48 first-half yards.
Gretna added to its lead midway through the third quarter. Flores hit TJ Silliman with a 16-yard scoring toss to put Gretna up 21-0.
The Dragons made it 28-0 late in the quarter when Huber scored his second TD of the night, crashing over from the 1.
Gretna scored its final touchdown early in the fourth when Flores hit Brayden Chaney with a 17-yard scoring pass. A missed extra point was the only thing that prevented a running clock because the deficit would have reached 35.
Kayl said last year's first-round playoff loss against Kearney motivated his team this year.
"I could tell our guys were hungry," he said. "This is a confident group and I can't say enough about the effort they showed tonight."
