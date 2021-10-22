Not one big rally, but two, and 'tears of joy' as No. 6 Waverly fights back for 3OT win at No. 10 Norris

FIRTH — Don't tell the Waverly football team there's such a thing as a meaningless game against Norris.

Both teams advance to a Class B first-round playoff game next week, but they both played like there was no tomorrow Friday night at Norris Stadium.

Sixth-ranked Waverly overcame a 21-point second-quarter deficit and a 14-point fourth-period hole to pull out a 52-49, three-overtime road win over the Class B No. 10 Titans in the final regular-season game on an 18-yard field goal by Devin Moore.

"Devin has the school record for field goals in a season, so we had a lot of confidence putting the game on his foot after they (Norris) went for a touchdown and didn't score," said Waverly coach Reed Manstedt, whose team improved to 6-3.

Viking quarterback Cole Murray had runs of 1, 6 and 2 yards to put the ball on the 1 for the fourth-down kick.

"Devin's a hell of a kicker; I put all my faith in him," said Murray, a senior who threw touchdown passes in the first two overtimes to keep the Vikings in it. "Once I saw him make it, I had tears of joy."