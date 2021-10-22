Not one big rally, but two, and 'tears of joy' as No. 6 Waverly fights back for 3OT win at No. 10 Norris

FIRTH — Don't tell the Waverly football team there's such a thing as a meaningless game against Norris.
Both teams advance to a Class B first-round playoff game next week, but they both played like there was no tomorrow Friday night at Norris Stadium.
Sixth-ranked Waverly overcame a 21-point second-quarter deficit and a 14-point fourth-period hole to pull out a 52-49, three-overtime road win over the Class B No. 10 Titans in the final regular-season game on an 18-yard field goal by Devin Moore.
"Devin has the school record for field goals in a season, so we had a lot of confidence putting the game on his foot after they (Norris) went for a touchdown and didn't score," said Waverly coach Reed Manstedt, whose team improved to 6-3.
Viking quarterback Cole Murray had runs of 1, 6 and 2 yards to put the ball on the 1 for the fourth-down kick.
"Devin's a hell of a kicker; I put all my faith in him," said Murray, a senior who threw touchdown passes in the first two overtimes to keep the Vikings in it. "Once I saw him make it, I had tears of joy."
Norris sophomore Blake Macklin scored three first-half touchdowns on his way to 103 yards on just seven carries in the first 24 minutes. He tied the game at 7-7 late in the opening period after he fought through two Vikings defenders to score on an option pitch on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
In the second quarter, Macklin got a chance to show off his speed and elusiveness. He broke a 48-yard TD run down the sidelines with 6:52 left in the period before adding a 27-yard score off a draw play with :56.9 left before intermission. Waverly's Preston Harms answered by returning the Norris kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown to cut the Titan advantage to 28-14 at halftime.
Harms later trimmed the deficit to 35-28 with 4:36 left in the game when he caught a Murray pass across the middle, bobbled it at the Waverly 45 before collecting it and scoring on an 81-yard play.
Murray then tied it at 35 with 2:23 remaining in regulation with a 3-yard TD run on the next possession, one play after he found Riley Marsh for a 45-yard reception deep down the sideline.
"We really challenged our guys at half to get back to playing Waverly football, being physical and bringing a high energy level," Manstedt said. "Give our guys a lot of credit, down 21 in the second quarter and two touchdowns midway through the fourth quarter, they never gave up."
The Norris defense also got into the scoring act in the second quarter when junior AJ Glinnsmann tipped a Murray pass and sophomore teammate Eli Holt returned it 45 yards for a pick-six to put Norris ahead 21-7. Norris recovered a pair of fumbles to keep Waverly's offense in check in the third quarter.
One of Waverly's best drives was its first of the game, going 74 yards in 11 plays with a 2-yard Murray sneak capping it for a 7-0 Viking lead 5:13 into the contest. Murray added a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter to trim Norris' lead to 28-21, finishing a 35-yard march that was set up by a 25-yard punt return by Levi Powell.
Macklin answered with his fourth TD of the game on a 55-yard reception from Cooper Hausmann, a play in which Macklin outraced the Vikings' defense down the sideline to make it 35-21 with 9:21 remaining.
"Blake is going to be a special talent," Norris coach Ty Twarling said. "He's a tough runner with speed who's getting smarter how he runs and how he uses his blocks."
Hausmann also threw a pair of TD passes in the first two overtimes, but couldn't connect on three straight passes in the third OT, setting up Moore's game-winning field goal.
"We were trying to be aggressive there because we saw some things in Waverly's defense we thought we could take advantage of," said Twarling, whose team slipped to 4-5. "I thought we had a good game plan, a good scheme, but give Waverly credit, they never quit fighting."