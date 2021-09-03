Northeast quarterback Gray left speechless as Rockets win first game in two years

Time and time again, Lincoln Northeast quarterback Dylan Gray picked himself up off the turf.
Somewhere along the way of Friday night’s game, he lost his purple arm protectors. Cramps kept him from playing on defense in the second half.
Through it all, Gray and his Lincoln Northeast teammates kept fighting. By the end of the night his energy reserves might have been exhausted, but he still summoned enough energy to be one of the dozen Rockets to hug their head coach during spirited postgame celebrations.
There was plenty to celebrate as Northeast won its first varsity contest since Sept. 13, 2019, prevailing 26-24 over Lincoln North Star at Seacrest Field.
Coach Dan Martin had only won one game from the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined, and a 35-0 loss to Fremont last week challenged Northeast (1-1) to bring a new energy to this week’s clash. Some players were promoted from the JV squad to get their first varsity action while others moved into new positions, and all the moving parts led to a consistent team effort.
“I’m proud of our men and their effort, their resilience and their ability to jump in and go to work even if it’s not their normal spot,” Martin said. “It’s well-deserved.”
One of the players taking on a new position was Gray, who made his first-ever start at quarterback. Layne Leach-Sanna was injured against Fremont, and the Rockets also tried out sophomore Landon Hoff at quarterback last week.
However, Martin and his offensive staff worked to create a run-heavy game plan tailored to Gray’s strength as a former running back. Gray carried the ball time and time again as he finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns, while Ivan Eloume and Connor Alley scored rushing touchdowns of their own.
“Dylan is a powerful downhill runner, so we knew once he was getting the nod that was what we wanted to do,” Martin said. “We stuck to our game plan and put it on our linemen to open some holes, and they did a fantastic job today.”
“We put in plays that were good for me, and it was 10/10, it went perfectly,” Gray said.
Fresh off a tight loss to Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star (1-2) put up a consistent fight throughout. Kade Seip came down with a pair of early turnovers, including a 32-yard fumble return for a touchdown, and he scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter as well.
Sophomore running back Daniel Johnson turned in another solid performance, but the Navigators struggled to throw the ball efficiently once again. Apart from an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jace Elliott in the fourth quarterback, North Star lacked many explosive pass plays. After back-to-back two-point losses, North Star will be left ruing some of its second-half turnovers and mistakes that allowed Northeast to take control of the game.
Instead, Lincoln Northeast can celebrate a win for the first time in far too long. As players gave hugs to their family and friends in the crowd, fist-bumped their teammates and soaked in the joy of a win, all those emotions hit Gray at once.
“I’m speechless,” Gray said.
As the leader of the program, Martin felt all those same emotions on behalf of the countess hours his team put in building up to this win.
“We’re excited; these guys have put in a ton of work and a ton of belief as we’ve talked about handling adversity and doing whatever it takes to win, and we did that today,” he said.
