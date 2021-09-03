Northeast quarterback Gray left speechless as Rockets win first game in two years

Time and time again, Lincoln Northeast quarterback Dylan Gray picked himself up off the turf.

Somewhere along the way of Friday night’s game, he lost his purple arm protectors. Cramps kept him from playing on defense in the second half.

Through it all, Gray and his Lincoln Northeast teammates kept fighting. By the end of the night his energy reserves might have been exhausted, but he still summoned enough energy to be one of the dozen Rockets to hug their head coach during spirited postgame celebrations.

There was plenty to celebrate as Northeast won its first varsity contest since Sept. 13, 2019, prevailing 26-24 over Lincoln North Star at Seacrest Field.

Coach Dan Martin had only won one game from the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined, and a 35-0 loss to Fremont last week challenged Northeast (1-1) to bring a new energy to this week’s clash. Some players were promoted from the JV squad to get their first varsity action while others moved into new positions, and all the moving parts led to a consistent team effort.

“I’m proud of our men and their effort, their resilience and their ability to jump in and go to work even if it’s not their normal spot,” Martin said. “It’s well-deserved.”