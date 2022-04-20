Northeast promotes assistant coach Javonta Boyd to take over Rockets' football program

Javonta Boyd will be the next head football coach at Lincoln Northeast, the school announced Wednesday.

Boyd knows the Rocket program well, serving as an assistant coach since 2014. He takes over for Dan Martin, who stepped down earlier this month.

“Supporting students and helping them grow through the game of football has been my life's passion," Boyd said in a statement. "My life has been changed through strong mentorship of teachers and coaches, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to partner with the Northeast High School community to do the same for young people in Lincoln."

Boyd earned his bachelor of science degree from Kansas State, where he played football for the Wildcats. Boyd was part of the 2012 team that won a Big 12 championship. He began his college career at Butler (Kansas) Community College.

"In my short tenure as the Northeast AD I have had the opportunity to work with fantastic and energetic coaches who have a passion to make Northeast great,” Northeast AD Matt Uher said in a statement. “I am extremely excited to have Javonta leading our football program into the future."

