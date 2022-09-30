North Star's defense limits Links offense, Gators rally in second half

The Lincoln North Star defense created the opportunities, and juniors DJ Athouris and Nick Rorabaugh made their teammates' efforts pay off.

Athouris completed 13 of 17 passes for 161 yards and a third-quarter touchdown pass, while Rorabaugh kicked the game-winning 27-yard field goal with 2:48 left in the game to lift the Navigators to a 9-7 football victory over Lincoln High on Friday at Seacrest Field.

"We try to be as physical as we can be defensively, that's what we work on every day in practice and that's what we pride ourselves on," said North Star coach James Thompson, whose 3-3 Gators limited the Links (3-3) to 59 yards rushing and 180 total yards.

"Our No. 1 goal was to take the run away, but still try to match up with their talented speed receivers outside."

The Links (3-3) led 7-0 at halftime, using an 80-yard, 14-play march that spanned 7½ minutes to eventually score on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Adonis Hutchinson. He connected on a 26-yard pass to Bey Koang on third-and-8 to keep the drive going and put the Links in the red zone, then carried three straight times from the 15 to eventually put it in the end zone.

Hutchinson, a senior, was 7-of-10 passing for 95 yards in the first half. He also intercepted a Navigator pass late in the half and returned it 69 yards for an apparent touchdown, only to have the score negated by a block in the back penalty.

North Star's best scoring opportunity in the first half came right before the Lincoln High scoring drive — a missed field goal from 37 yards after a 30-yard punt return by Peyton Fulton.

The Gators, however, cashed in on their first possession of the second half. Seven plays after an interception near midfield by Braedon Sunken, Athouris found Dylan Hallett for a 22-yard TD pass with 7:33 left in the third quarter. Athouris connected with Sunken on an 18-yard pass on third-and-16 to set up the score.

"We needed a play like that (Sunken's interception) to give us some momentum coming out of halftime," said Athouris, who was 6-of-7 through the air for 91 yards in the second half. "We talked all week about winning the turnover margin, and that ended up being huge."

A Lincoln High offsides penalty on the extra point moved the ball inside the 2, but the Links stuffed a North Star run attempt by Tra'maine Lister on the two-point try.

North Star stopped Lincoln High on a fourth-and-4 at the Gator 39 with 8:15 left in the game to start the game-winning march. Athouris completed passes of 11 yards to Carson Parde and 20 yards to Hallett to put Rorabaugh in position for his game-winning kick.

With the lead, North Star's defense held the Links to a three-and-out on their final possession to secure the victory.

A Lincoln High offsides penalty on fourth-and-3 also aided in North Star's decisive drive.

"We really hurt ourselves with penalties, but give North Star credit, they made some big plays on key third downs in their scoring drives," Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said. "They've got some big guys up front (defensively) and it was really hard to run the ball against them."