North Star vs. Lincoln High football game moved to Aug. 28; Pius X schedules replacement game

COVID-19 continues to reshape the Class A Lincoln football schedules as one intracity game changes dates and another school picks up a replacement game.
The Lincoln High vs. Lincoln North Star game originally scheduled for Aug. 27 at Seacrest Field will now be played on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. The Friday date opened up when Omaha Public Schools suspended fall sports earlier this month, wiping out the Omaha North at Lincoln Southeast season-opener.
Southeast is now playing at Kearney to start the season on Aug. 28.
Lincoln Pius X has picked up a replacement game on Oct. 9 when the Thunderbolts will now travel to Columbus. Pius X was originally to face Omaha North on that date.
All seven Lincoln Class A schools currently have full nine-game schedules.
