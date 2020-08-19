North Star vs. Lincoln High football game moved to Aug. 28; Pius X schedules replacement game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 continues to reshape the Class A Lincoln football schedules as one intracity game changes dates and another school picks up a replacement game.

The Lincoln High vs. Lincoln North Star game originally scheduled for Aug. 27 at Seacrest Field will now be played on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. The Friday date opened up when Omaha Public Schools suspended fall sports earlier this month, wiping out the Omaha North at Lincoln Southeast season-opener.

Southeast is now playing at Kearney to start the season on Aug. 28.

Lincoln Pius X has picked up a replacement game on Oct. 9 when the Thunderbolts will now travel to Columbus. Pius X was originally to face Omaha North on that date.

All seven Lincoln Class A schools currently have full nine-game schedules.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.