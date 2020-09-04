North Star starts hot, puts together 'cleaner' performance to cruise past Northeast

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After 38 penalties in the first two games combined, Lincoln North Star’s football team was looking for a little smoother ride Friday afternoon at Seacrest Field.

Thanks to a dominating first half, the Navigators accomplished that and more in cruising to a 39-15 victory over Lincoln Northeast in front of 644 spectators.

“It was a lot cleaner today,” North Star quarterback DJ McGarvie said after the Gators were flagged just twice for 18 yards. “In practice, if we had a penalty, we had to run extra, so we just got rid of them. This is our third game running the offense, so we’re making fewer mistakes.

“I think we showed what we’re capable of in the first quarter.”

The Navigators (2-1) hit on all cylinders in the first quarter to build a 27-0 lead, as McGarvie was 10-of-14 through the air for 168 yards, and the defense forced three Northeast turnovers, all of which were converted into points. The senior finished 14-of-24 for 188 yards.

McGarvie started the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run after an interception by Colton Reed. Two plays after Caden Lill recovered a Rocket fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Dylan Hallett broke a jet sweep around the right end 28 yards to increase the lead to 14-0 with 7:58 left in the opening period.