North Star starts hot, puts together 'cleaner' performance to cruise past Northeast in Week 2

After 38 penalties in the first two games combined, Lincoln North Star’s football team was looking for a little smoother ride Friday afternoon at Seacrest Field.
Thanks to a dominating first half, the Navigators accomplished that and more in cruising to a 39-15 victory over Lincoln Northeast in front of 644 spectators.
“It was a lot cleaner today,” North Star quarterback DJ McGarvie said after the Gators were flagged just twice for 18 yards. “In practice, if we had a penalty, we had to run extra, so we just got rid of them. This is our third game running the offense, so we’re making fewer mistakes.
“I think we showed what we’re capable of in the first quarter.”
The Navigators (2-1) hit on all cylinders in the first quarter to build a 27-0 lead, as McGarvie was 10-of-14 through the air for 168 yards, and the defense forced three Northeast turnovers, all of which were converted into points. The senior finished 14-of-24 for 188 yards.
McGarvie started the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run after an interception by Colton Reed. Two plays after Caden Lill recovered a Rocket fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Dylan Hallett broke a jet sweep around the right end 28 yards to increase the lead to 14-0 with 7:58 left in the opening period.
BJ Rhodes scored the first of his two touchdowns in the first quarter on a 3-yard run, then he made it 27-0 on a 6-yard TD run, five plays after an interception by Justin Gruber.
North Star took a 33-0 lead into intermission after McGarvie connected on a 15-yard scoring pass to Lynden Bruegman with 4:45 left in the half.
The Gators limited Northeast to two first downs and just four yards of total offense in the first 24 minutes. The Rockets finished with 1 yard rushing for the game.
“I can’t say enough about our defense,” North Star coach Tony Kobza said. “Those guys are flying to the football, sticking people and forcing turnovers. They’re fun to watch, and they’re playing with the energy and passion we want to see.”
North Star took a 39-0 lead on the fourth play of the second half when McGarvie broke a quarterback draw for a 49-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1.
Northeast (0-2) came to life in the fourth quarter. Seven plays after Mason Hoke recovered a fumble, Ivan Eloume scored on a 3-yard run. The Rockets' Devon Gibson recovered an onside kick on the kickoff, then Jeremiah Collier threw a 24-yard TD pass to Josh Platter to produce the final score with 2:01 left in the game.
Northeast coach Dan Martin said things snowballed in the opening period.
“We tell our guys that big plays are going to happen, and not to let one big play turn into two,” Martin said. “We let one big play turn into about eight (big plays). We’re still young, and we need to fix those things sooner rather than later.”
North Star vs. Northeast, 9.4
North Star vs. Northeast, 9.4
North Star vs. Northeast, 9.4
North Star vs. Northeast, 9.4
North Star vs. Northeast, 9.4
North Star vs. Northeast, 9.4
North Star vs. Northeast, 9.4
North Star vs. Northeast, 9.4
North Star vs. Northeast, 9.4
North Star vs. Northeast, 9.4
North Star vs. Northeast, 9.4
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!