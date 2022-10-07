North Star rallies against Norfolk, but Panthers get the final score

Lincoln North Star put together a strong comeback effort, but Norfolk was able to deal the final blow of the game to beat the Gators 22-17 Friday at Seacrest Field.

North Star (3-4) trailed 16-3 at halftime and surged to a 17-16 lead with 3:39 left in the third quarter, taking the lead on a 65-yard touchdown run on third and short by Tra’maine Lister.

But a 71-yard drive by Norfolk (5-2) capped by a 7-yard score by Rowdy Bauer with 5:17 left proved to be too much for North Star to overcome, as the Gators couldn’t find any more offense.

“I’m incredibly proud of the young men,” North Star coach James Thompson said of his team. “They hung in there, they showed grit, they fought and they competed. But we made too many mistakes and not enough plays, and that’s the result we’ll get.”

Norfolk took command early. After forcing a three-and-out on defense, they started the game off with a big first offensive play and an even bigger second offensive drive.

Bauer took a handoff 49 yards for a touchdown on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage, and his team held a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. After forcing another stop, Norfolk overcame bad field position and marched 96 yards in 12 plays for another score. Tanner Eisenhauer caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Ternus to cap the drive.

Both teams exchanged some sloppy play in the first half. North Star snagged two interceptions, one by Davis Jones and the other by Isaak Heaps. Jones’ interception early in the second quarter set the Gators up with a prime opportunity at Norfolk’s 17-yard line, but their next snap was a touchdown run called back by a penalty that stalled the drive.

Nick Rorabaugh knocked in a 37-yard field goal to salvage North Star’s scoring chance, but Norfolk got two of those points back by burying the Gators for a safety with 2:23 left in the half and taking a 16-3 lead into the locker room.

North Star quarterback DJ Athouris went out with injury late in the second quarter, but backup Beaudree Ball kicked his team’s comeback into gear right away in the second half. After forcing a punt on Norfolk’s opening possession, Ball guided a 70-yard drive that culminated in a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Hallett.

Then the Gators struck even more quickly on their next possession when Lister took it straight up the middle for a 65-yard touchdown run on third and short to take the lead.

But Bauer made his game-winning play at just the right time, capping Norfolk’s late fourth-quarter drive.

“I knew my team needed someone to step up, and help us put our foot on the pedal,” Bauer said of his big plays. “I guess I stepped up.”

Norfolk left the door open slightly by failing on the ensuing two-point attempt, as Sam Schaefer snagged an impressive one-hand interception in the end zone to stop the try. But the Panthers forced a three-and-out followed by a turnover on downs on North Star’s final two possessions to seal the result.