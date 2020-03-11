North Star picks up early game vs. Hastings to complete 2020, '21 football schedules

Lincoln North Star will have a full nine-game football regular season schedule for the 2020 and ’21 seasons after all.

At its March meeting Wednesday in Lincoln, the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Board of Directors approved three “week 0” games for six schools that didn’t have full slates when the NSAA released the two-year schedules last month.

North Star will play Class B Hastings on August 21, a week before the rest of the state will begin the season. The other games approved to go early are Schuyler (Class C-1) vs. Sandy Creek (Class C-2) and Cross County (Class D-1) vs. Blue Hill (Class D-2). Still without full schedules are Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in Class D-1 and Niobrara/Verdigre and Central Valley in D-2.

The 11-man classes (A, B, C-1, C-2) play a nine-game regular season, while the D-1 and D-2, eight-man classes have eight-game regular seasons.

