North Star overcomes Columbus 23-17, secures best record since 2015

Passion was written all over the faces of Lincoln North Star’s players.

On a night where the Navigators knew their season was ending and that its seniors would be playing their last game, North Star truly left it all out on the field.

Lincoln North Star overcame turnovers, penalties and inefficient periods of play during a 23-17 win over Columbus on Thursday at Seacrest Field.

North Star (4-5) quickly found itself in a 7-0 hole when Columbus’ (1-8) Tanner Esch scored a 21-yard rushing touchdown less than four minutes into the game. Esch was Columbus’ most dangerous weapon on offense all game long, as he later accounted for the Discoverers’ second touchdown all while hauling in two interceptions on defense.

Indeed, it was a turnover-filled game where the two teams combined for six interceptions. Four of those came from North Star’s sophomore quarterback Beaudree Ball, who overcame some of his early miscues by marching North Star down the field when it mattered most.

“Turnovers have hurt us all year, so we've preached taking care of the football,” North Star head coach James Thompson said. “We've also preached resilience, perseverance and grit, and that showed up today when we got down 7-0, we continued to fight.”

Ball connected with Carson Parde for a 33-yard pass before hitting Braeden Sunken for a 30-yard gain two plays later, with those plays leading to 1-yard quarterback sneak from Ball. When North Star forced a turnover on downs near midfield, Ball again connected with Sunken for a 37-yard passing play that set up a 2-yard Jordan Anderson rushing score.

North Star led 14-7 at halftime, but Columbus complicated matters with another big play from Esch. He hauled in a short pass, shook off several would-be tacklers and rumbled all the way for a 61-yard touchdown pass that marked just the third passing touchdown for Columbus all season.

And for a while, North Star struggled to find a way back into the game. It was only when Columbus took a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter that North Star dug deep and found a response.

“I’m truly, truly proud of these young men for continuing to fight and staying together,” Thompson said.

Ball tossed another long pass, this one a 36-yard gain to Sam Schaefer, to get North Star within scoring range. Senior running back Tra’maine Lister scored the go-ahead rushing touchdown, but North Star still had work to do.

Kade Seip came up with a big fourth-down sack and North Star eventually forced another turnover on downs to seal the win.

While there are no playoffs for this year’s North Star team, a 4-5 season is certainly a marked improvement from a one-win effort last year. It’s also the first time North Star has had a four-win season since 2015. And given the amount of youth on display during the win, Thompson’s first year in charge of the program proved that North Star’s future is bright.

“These kids have done everything we’ve asked them to do, and I’m so proud of these guys,” Thompson said. “So much credit goes to our senior leadership for willing us so many days through hard practices and through rough times to continue to fight and believe in each other.”