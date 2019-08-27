If there’s power in numbers, the Lincoln North Star football team should be a bit more powerful this fall than it was in 2018.
In Tony Kobza’s second season as the Navigators’ head coach, the roster has expanded from around 90 a year ago to 125 this season, already achieving one of the goals this season of the program connecting more with the rest of the student body and attracting athletes from other sports to join the team.
“We really want to build that culture and become a team that people want to play for,” said junior lineman Jake Seip, the only returning two-way starter from last year’s 3-6 team. “We want guys who have kind of been on the edge of going out for football wanting to help and be part of the team.”
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Seip (26 tackles a year ago; seven for losses) and returning starting quarterback DJ McGarvie, a 6-3, 180-pound junior, are three-sport athletes together, playing on North Star’s Class A state tournament semifinal basketball team back in March before competing on the Gators’ baseball team in the spring.
They picked up plenty last winter during basketball that they can apply this fall.
“We learned never to give up,” McGarvie said. “In the district final we were down 10 (points) with two minutes to go and found a way to win. When we were losing (games) earlier in the season, we knew we had to play more as a team and everyone bought into that.”
Seip noticed that practices became more intense as the season went on, “but we came together closer as a team as well,” he said. “We need to get that for football.”
Kobza expects the dual -threat McGarvie to make a major jump this season.
“He understands what we want to do and we’ve been able to expand things in the read game because of that,” Kobza said. “He’s got a nice arm and makes good decision. Now he can put the ball in a place that’s not a big risk and it’s also the right play.”
Five juniors return after starting as sophomores in 2018, including wide receiver/defensive back Cole Coffey (6-0, 170), running back/linebacker Matt Kopplin (6-1, 175) and lineman Isaiah Donaldson (6-3, 280) .
Senior returning starters are lineman Hunter Towle (5-10, 220), offensive lineman Jehrett Meyers (6-0, 260) and defensive lineman Junior Lavilay (5-10, 225). The line has also been strengthened by the addition of Andreus Dittman, a 6-5, 250-pound junior who transferred to North Star from Raymond Central last year but did not play football as a sophomore.
Kobza is looking for the junior trio of Coffey, Kopplin and Colton Reed (5-11, 160) to make an impact as running backs and receivers. He also thinks seniors Jervon McDonald (5-10, 170), Jeremiah Ritchie (5-8, 165) and Sheldon Isom (5-9, 170) will be major contributors in the skilled positions this fall.
“We’ve got depth, something we haven’t had in a while, and most of them are sophomores and juniors,” Kobza said. “The one thing I haven’t had to get on these guys about at all this year is energy. There’s always good energy, and it’s not fake. They’re creating it themselves. They want to be out there.”
North Star opens the season Friday against Lincoln Southwest.