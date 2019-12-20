North Star grad Bolles places sixth in Harlon Hill voting

Central Missouri quarterback and Lincoln North Star graduate Brook Bolles finished sixth in the Harlon Hill Trophy voting.
The Harlon Hill Trophy is presented to NCAA Division II college football player of the year. Bolles received three first-place votes for 33 points. Bolles was one of eight chosen as a finalist for the award -- a first for Central Missouri.
Bollles threw for 4,290 yards and 42 touchdowns in the 2019.
Roland Rivers III, senior quarterback at Slippery Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas, took home the award with 54 first-place votes.