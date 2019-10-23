It was like adding injury to insult when Lincoln North Star quarterback DJ McGarvie went out with a concussion in the fourth quarter of the Navigators’ 48-17 loss to Lincoln East on Oct. 3.
North Star dropped to 1-5 after that game, and faced a scenario where the junior star might be sidelined for the final three games.
McGarvie not only made a miraculous recovery in the days following the concussion, he’s also made huge strides in his game heading into the Gators’ final outing of the season Friday night at the Beechner Athletic Complex against Class A No. 2 Millard West.
The past two weeks in a 36-28 loss to North Platte and a 47-8 win over Omaha Bryan, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound McGarvie has passed for a combined 476 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for another 242 and two more scores.
“We had trouble running the ball early (in the season), so since the East game, we’ve gone uptempo with five wide receivers, and DJ has taken his game to another level,” said Coach Tony Kobza, whose Gators are 2-6. “Once he got into rhythm in the second half of the North Platte game, he’s done a great job of making reads, putting the ball on the money and helping our young receivers grow and gain confidence.”
The East game was on a Thursday night, and McGarvie said school on Friday (Oct. 4) “was a little rough” because of the concussion. A weekend of resting and relaxing, however, made a huge difference. He felt much better by Monday and passed the concussion protocol test.
McGarvie eased back into practice Monday and Tuesday before going through a full contact workout on Wednesday, two days before the North Platte game.
You have free articles remaining.
North Star trailed the Bulldogs by 22 points midway through the fourth quarter before McGarvie engineered a final period comeback in which the Gators scored 14 points and were just 7 yards from the end zone with nine seconds left and a two-point conversion away from tying it in the final minute.
“That fourth quarter was a great boost for us,” said McGarvie, who has thrown for 1,272 yards and rushed for 297 more this season. “That was when we started coming together as a family and seeing what we were capable of if we execute and play to our potential.”
North Star is full of juniors and sophomores in key positions both offensively and defensively. That includes the receiver spots where sophomores have been thrust into the limelight the last two weeks.
In the North Platte game, it was Jace Elliott, who caught 13 passes for 128 yards and a TD. Last week against Omaha Bryan, Lynden Bruegman emerged with four receptions for 105 yards and a score.
Elliott leads the team this season with 28 catches for 301 yards. Junior running backs Matthew Kopplin and Cole Coffey have also become prime targets, with Kopplin bringing in 20 catches for 154 yards and Coffey 19 grabs for 247 and a TD.
McGarvie’s first goal against Millard West is to put together a strong performance for the 15 seniors playing their last football game for the Navigators. He and the other underclassmen also want to keep the momentum from the last two games going into the offseason.
“We’re trying to build tradition and create a winning culture that young players want to be a part of,” McGarvie said.