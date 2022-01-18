 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte Super-Stater Vince Genatone commits to Montana football
North Platte Super-Stater Vince Genatone commits to Montana football

  • Updated
Lincoln East vs. North Platte, 10.30

Lincoln East's Billie Stephenson (6) is brought down by North Platte's Vince Genatone during on Oct. 30 game at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

North Platte Super-State football player Vince Genatone announced his commitment to Montana on Tuesday morning.

Genatone made his pledge to the Griz nearly six months after receiving a scholarship offer from the school. He also had offers from Southern Miss, North Dakota, Northern Arizona and South Dakota State. Power Five schools, including Nebraska, also showed interest in the 6-foot-1, 205-pound athlete.

Teams were drawn to Genatone's physical and athletic abilities. He won a Class A state wrestling title at 195 pounds as a junior. He also ran sprints for the track team.

Genatone was a two-way standout (running back and linebacker) at North Platte, but he projects at inside linebacker at the college level.

Last season, Genatone rushed for 911 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he racked up 136 tackles, including 14½ for losses. He earned Super-State first-team honors from the Journal Star.

The Griz finished 10-3 this past season and reached the FCS quarterfinal round.

