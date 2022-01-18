North Platte Super-Stater Vince Genatone commits to Montana football

Lincoln East's Billie Stephenson (6) is brought down by North Platte's Vince Genatone during on Oct. 30 game at Seacrest Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Super-State football player Vince Genatone announced his commitment to Montana on Tuesday morning.
Genatone made his pledge to the Griz nearly six months after receiving a scholarship offer from the school. He also had offers from Southern Miss, North Dakota, Northern Arizona and South Dakota State. Power Five schools, including Nebraska, also showed interest in the 6-foot-1, 205-pound athlete.
Teams were drawn to Genatone's physical and athletic abilities. He won a Class A state wrestling title at 195 pounds as a junior. He also ran sprints for the track team.
Genatone was a two-way standout (running back and linebacker) at North Platte, but he projects at inside linebacker at the college level.
Last season, Genatone rushed for 911 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he racked up 136 tackles, including 14½ for losses. He earned Super-State first-team honors from the Journal Star.
The Griz finished 10-3 this past season and reached the FCS quarterfinal round.
How each member of the 2021 Super-State first-team defense earned their spot
𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩-𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧-𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨
The Super-State defensive team poses in front of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha. Front row (from left): Kytan Fyfe, Grand Island; Jake Gassaway, Millard South; Caleb Benning, Omaha Westside; Mick Huber, Gretna; Keshaun Williams, Omaha North; Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke; Brayden Chaney, Gretna; Simon McClannan, Millard South. Back row: Trevor Brown, Waverly; Cole Haberman, Omaha Westside; Will Hubert, Papillion-La Vista; Maverick Noonan, Elkhorn South; Ernest Hausmann, Columbus.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
𝑾𝑰𝑳𝑳 𝑯𝑼𝑩𝑬𝑹𝑻, 𝑫𝑳, 𝑷𝑨𝑷𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑶𝑵-𝑳𝑨 𝑽𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑨
6-4 | 225 | Sr. | College: Iowa
No one got to opposing quarterbacks more than Hubert this season as the Papillion-La Vista senior led the entire state with 12.5 sacks. Hubert was no slouch in run defense, either, recording 74 tackles as he ends a two-year starting career with an impressive 158 tackles and 31.5 sacks. Hubert accepted a walk-on offer at Iowa.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
𝑴𝑨𝑽𝑬𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑲 𝑵𝑶𝑶𝑵𝑨𝑵, 𝑫𝑳, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯
6-4 | 230 | Jr. | College: Undecided
One of the state’s high-level recruits in the class of 2023, Noonan is considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports with eight Division I offers to his name. His relentless motor on defense resulted in Noonan being the Storm’s second-leading tackler this season to go along with seven sacks. Also a talented offensive lineman, the sky’s the limit for Noonan as a senior.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑬 𝑯𝑨𝑩𝑬𝑹𝑴𝑨𝑵, 𝑫𝑳, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑺𝑰𝑫𝑬
6-0 | 215 | Sr. | College: Undecided
Following in the footsteps of older brother Cade, a two-time Super-State selection, Haberman lived in opposing backfields this season. Seventeen of his 61 tackles were for a loss, including five sacks, in a stellar postseason run. A state runner-up in wrestling, Haberman also is a Class A contender on the mats this winter.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑻𝑹𝑬𝑽𝑶𝑹 𝑩𝑹𝑶𝑾𝑵, 𝑫𝑳, 𝑾𝑨𝑽𝑬𝑹𝑳𝒀
6-2 | 275 | Sr. | College: North Dakota State
A returning first-team Super-State selection, Brown has arguably been the best defensive lineman in the state across the past two seasons. His superior strength allowed him to anchor the Vikings’ run game while also recording 45 tackles, 20 for loss, and five sacks as a senior. Brown will play his college football for FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑴𝑰𝑪𝑲 𝑯𝑼𝑩𝑬𝑹, 𝑳𝑩, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
6-0 | 190 | Sr. | College: Undecided
A talented 1,000-yard rusher as Gretna’s starting running back, Huber made an even bigger impact on defense during the Dragons’ state-title run. He racked up a team-high 101 tackles from his spot at inside linebacker as Huber’s elite run-stuffing allowed Gretna to hold opponents scoreless for eight straight quarters during the playoffs.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑽𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑬 𝑮𝑬𝑵𝑨𝑻𝑶𝑵𝑬, 𝑳𝑩, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯 𝑷𝑳𝑨𝑻𝑻𝑬
6-0 | 210 | Sr. | College: Undecided
The leading tackler in Class A this season, Genatone followed a 102-tackle effort last season with a whopping 136 tackles this time around. Not only was Genatone the Bulldogs’ defensive leader, but he also brought an offensive spark every game with a total of 911 yards and 13 touchdowns as a running back.
CHRIS MACHIAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
𝑫𝑬𝑽𝑶𝑵 𝑱𝑨𝑪𝑲𝑺𝑶𝑵, 𝑳𝑩, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑩𝑼𝑹𝑲𝑬
6-3 | 215 | Sr. | College: Oregon
The state’s highest-rated prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports, Jackson plays the game with an intensity and speed few players can hope to match. He hauled in 17 passes offensively in addition to his 52 tackles, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. As an Oregon commit, Jackson could be playing high-level college football very soon.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑬𝑹𝑵𝑬𝑺𝑻 𝑯𝑨𝑼𝑺𝑴𝑨𝑵𝑵, 𝑳𝑩, 𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑼𝑴𝑩𝑼𝑺
6-4 | 220 | Sr. | College: Nebraska
A move to inside linebacker served the hard-nosed Hausmann well this season as he finished the year with a career-high 80 tackles. Also the Discoverers’ top receiving target, Hausmann caught 37 passes for 600 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He projects as a linebacker for college and has untapped potential that could be realized at Nebraska.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑱𝑨𝑲𝑬 𝑮𝑨𝑺𝑺𝑨𝑾𝑨𝒀, 𝑳𝑩, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯
6-3 | 215 | Sr. | College: Northern Illinois
Few players cover more ground than Gassaway, a sprinter for the Millard South track team in the spring. He put those skills to good use on the football field, catching 31 passes for 679 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Patriots’ leading receiver. Gassaway also recorded 72 tackles and three interceptions as an outside linebacker, a spot he should excel at with Northern Illinois.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑲𝒀𝑻𝑨𝑵 𝑭𝒀𝑭𝑬, 𝑫𝑩, 𝑮𝑹𝑨𝑵𝑫 𝑰𝑺𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑫
6-2 | 185 | Sr. | College: Undecided
The Islanders’ standout senior almost never took a play off as he went back and forth from throwing touchdown passes to breaking up passes all season long. Fyfe found the end zone 29 times this season while also recording 60-plus tackles for the second year in a row from free safety.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑪𝑨𝑳𝑬𝑩 𝑩𝑬𝑵𝑵𝑰𝑵𝑮, 𝑫𝑩, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑺𝑰𝑫𝑬
6-0 | 180 | So. | College: Undecided
The only sophomore on this year’s Super-State team, Benning already has the coverage skills of a lockdown corner. He recorded 68 tackles, six passes defensed and four interceptions as a defensive back, and caught two touchdowns as a wide receiver. Nebraska has already offered a scholarship, but Benning could see his recruiting explode with another strong season.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑩𝑹𝑨𝒀𝑫𝑬𝑵 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑵𝑬𝒀, 𝑫𝑩, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
6-1 | 180 | Sr. | College: Undecided
A constant big-play threat for the Dragons all season long, Chaney excelled in every role he played for the Class A champions. Seven of his 15 catches resulted in receiving touchdowns offensively, he returned three kickoffs for touchdowns and two of Chaney’s three interceptions also ended in pick sixes. Whenever Chaney had the ball in his hands, he was making a difference for Gretna.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑲𝑬𝑺𝑯𝑨𝑼𝑵 𝑾𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑨𝑴𝑺, 𝑨𝑻𝑯, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯
6-1 | 175 | Sr. | College: Undecided
A true two-way standout, Williams was one of the driving forces behind Omaha North’s semifinal run in the playoffs. He caught 52 passes for 1,073 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, with his best performance coming in the Vikings’ upset win over No. 1 Millard South. Williams also played lockdown defense at defensive back while recording 61 tackles.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑺𝑰𝑴𝑶𝑵 𝑴𝒄𝑪𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑵𝑨𝑵, 𝑷, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯
6-0 | 165 | Jr. | College: Undecided
McClannan was a field position weapon for Millard South this season as he routinely showed off his big leg by booming punts 40-plus yards down the field. After performing well at a national kicking camp this summer, Kohl’s kicking camp rates McClannan as the No. 3 kicker and No. 20 punting recruit nationally in the class of 2023.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
How each member of the 2021 Super-State first-team offense earned their spot
𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩-𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧-𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚
The Super-State offensive team poses in front of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha. Front row (from left): Sam Sledge, Creighton Prep; Gage Stenger, Millard South; LJ Richardson, Bellevue West; Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan; Chase Emsick, Elkhorn South; Dylan Mostek, Bennington. Back row: Zane Flores, Gretna; Henry Rickels, Bellevue West; Tristan Alvano, Omaha Westside; Deshawn Woods, Omaha Central; Kaden Helms, Bellevue West; Mason Goldman, Gretna.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
𝑵𝑶𝑨𝑯 𝑾𝑨𝑳𝑻𝑬𝑹𝑺, 𝑸𝑩, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻
6-1 | 195 | Sr. | College: Undecided
The leading passer in Class A each of the past two seasons, Walters elevated his game to a record-breaking level as a senior. He threw for 400 or more yards in four games this season, including against eventual state champion Gretna, and Walters’ 3,402 yards now stand as the Class A single-season passing record. Walters also threw five or more passing touchdowns in each week of a six-game stretch as he ended the season with 44 passing scores.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝒁𝑨𝑵𝑬 𝑭𝑳𝑶𝑹𝑬𝑺, 𝑸𝑩, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
6-3 | 200 | Jr. | College: Undecided
Second on the Class A passing charts was Flores, whose 2,885-yard season included a six-touchdown game against Omaha Skutt and a Class A-best 70.1% completion percentage. Flores threw for a season-high 327 yards in the Class A championship game against Omaha Westside and found the end zone 36 times overall, with 10 of those scores coming on the ground.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑳𝑱 𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑹𝑫𝑺𝑶𝑵, 𝑹𝑩, 𝑩𝑬𝑳𝑳𝑬𝑽𝑼𝑬 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻
6-2 | 205 | Sr. | College: Wyoming
A first-team Super-State selection for the second season in a row, Richardson led Class A with 2,180 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. Both figures almost doubled what he did a season ago, because Richardson looked every bit a polished Division I running back as a senior. His elite mix of vision, speed and physicality enabled him to top the 100-yard mark in all but one of Bellevue West’s games.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑫𝒀𝑳𝑨𝑵 𝑴𝑶𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑲, 𝑹𝑩, 𝑩𝑬𝑵𝑵𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑻𝑶𝑵
5-10 | 195 | Sr. | College: Undecided
After running for 686 yards and six touchdowns last season as a backup, Mostek announced himself with a 355-yard, five-touchdown game in Week 1 and never looked back. Mostek not only broke several Class B rushing records, but his 3,089-yard season is the greatest in state history across any class. Additionally, Mostek’s 44 rushing touchdowns were by far the most of any 11-man player this season as his record-breaking efforts led Bennington to a Class B state championship.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑪𝑶𝑶𝑷𝑬𝑹 𝑬𝑹𝑰𝑲𝑺𝑶𝑵, 𝑾𝑹, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻
6-4 | 210 | Sr. | College: Wofford (baseball)
The biggest beneficiary of Walters’ historic passing season, Erikson led the state with 1,161 receiving yards. A true big-play threat at any time in the game, Erikson averaged 21.5 yards per catch and eight of his 14 touchdown receptions came on passing plays 50 yards or longer. His college future lies in baseball at Division I school Wofford.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑲𝑨𝑫𝑬𝑵 𝑯𝑬𝑳𝑴𝑺, 𝑻𝑬/𝑾𝑹, 𝑩𝑬𝑳𝑳𝑬𝑽𝑼𝑬 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻
6-6 | 220 | Sr. | College: Oklahoma
After committing to Oklahoma before his senior season, Helms left no doubt on the field that he’s one of the best in the state. Helms’ route-running and ability to separate from defenders is second to none, shown in the 51 passes he hauled in for 944 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Helms also contributed as a defensive back, recording 12 tackles and one interception across five games.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑺𝑨𝑴 𝑺𝑳𝑬𝑫𝑮𝑬, 𝑶𝑳, 𝑪𝑹𝑬𝑰𝑮𝑯𝑻𝑶𝑵 𝑷𝑹𝑬𝑷
6-5 | 270 | Jr. | College: Undecided
Sledge was at the heart of a Creighton Prep offensive line that was one of the state’s best this season. The Junior Jays ran for over 220 yards per game with Sledge’s mix of athleticism and power serving as a big reason why. 247Sports currently lists Sledge as a three-star recruit, and he may see several Division I offers roll in next season.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑯𝑬𝑵𝑹𝒀 𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑲𝑬𝑳𝑺, 𝑶𝑳, 𝑩𝑬𝑳𝑳𝑬𝑽𝑼𝑬 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻
6-4 | 280 | Sr. | College: Air Force
The Thunderbirds’ most dominant lineman this season, Rickels recorded 51 pancake blocks while leading a Bellevue West offense that averaged 236 rushing yards per game. Rickels began his high school career as a tackle before playing guard each of the past two seasons, a position he will likely continue focusing on at Air Force.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑴𝑨𝑺𝑶𝑵 𝑮𝑶𝑳𝑫𝑴𝑨𝑵, 𝑶𝑳, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
6-6 | 235 | Jr. | College: Undecided
A talented two-way lineman, Goldman excelled in pass protection at tackle thanks to his quick feet and strong frame. He also rotated in at defensive end, totaling 18 tackles and two sacks with his best performance in the Class A championship game. Several schools around the Midwest have shown interest in Goldman, who currently holds an offer from South Dakota State.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑫𝑬𝑺𝑯𝑨𝑾𝑵 𝑾𝑶𝑶𝑫𝑺, 𝑶𝑳, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑪𝑬𝑵𝑻𝑹𝑨𝑳
6-5 | 275 | Sr. | College: Missouri
One of the best college football prospects in the state this season, Woods is one of the top 10 offensive linemen in the entire country’s 2022 class, according to 247Sports. A Missouri commit, Woods’ quick hands and feet make him nearly impossible to get around and are traits that will serve him well at the next level.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑺𝑬 𝑬𝑴𝑺𝑰𝑪𝑲, 𝑶𝑳, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯
6-4 | 300 | Sr. | College: Augustana
A key contributor for Elkhorn South on both sides of the ball, Emsick is adept at moving the line of scrimmage wherever he wants it to go. Set to play collegiately for Division II Augustana College, Emsick excels in moving defenders on run plays and blowing up the pocket while on the defensive side of the ball.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑮𝑨𝑮𝑬 𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑵𝑮𝑬𝑹, 𝑨𝑻𝑯, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯
6-2 | 200 | Sr. | College: Nebraska
Stenger was one of the Patriots’ best players at linebacker last season, but his transition to starting quarterback elevated the team to a new level in 2021. Despite missing several games due to injury, Stenger led Millard South to an undefeated regular season as he threw for 1,385 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding another 581 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑲𝑶𝑨 𝑴𝑪𝑰𝑵𝑻𝒀𝑹𝑬, 𝑨𝑻𝑯, 𝑨𝑹𝑪𝑯𝑩𝑰𝑺𝑯𝑶𝑷 𝑩𝑬𝑹𝑮𝑨𝑵
6-1 | 205 | Sr. | College: Wyoming
McIntyre lost just one game in his two seasons as Archbishop Bergan’s starting quarterback while leading the Knights to a Class C-2 state championship this season. McIntyre threw for 2,131 yards and 34 touchdowns in addition to 1,261 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. He’s just as good at defensive back, where he intercepted five passes this season and where he will likely play in college.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑵 𝑨𝑳𝑽𝑨𝑵𝑶, 𝑲, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑺𝑰𝑫𝑬
6-2 | 175 | Jr. | College: Undecided
Alvano was Mr. Reliable on extra-point attempts this season with 49 makes from 50 attempts. His field-goal kicking sets him apart from other kickers, though, because Alvano’s leg is second to none. He booted a 49-yard field goal in the Class A semifinals and is also a multi-sport athlete, playing on Omaha Westside’s soccer team.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
