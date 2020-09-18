North Platte controls tempo to take down Lincoln North Star

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Platte offense ended up being the Bulldogs’ best defense in keeping Lincoln North Star’s array of explosive skilled players from doing damage.

Behind Cody Wright’s 171 yards on 32 carries and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, North Platte’s ball-control offense rushed for 319 yards in posting a 35-21 football victory over the Navigators before a crowd of 635 at Seacrest Field on Friday afternoon.

“That’s how this year we’re trying to play it, running the ball at our own tempo,” said Wright, a 195-pound senior fullback who had 94 yards in the fourth quarter, including TD runs of 39 and 17 yards in the final two minutes.

“We like to run the clock down and then just hit them hard and fast,” Wright said. “In that fourth quarter, I just got mad and started running the ball as hard as I could, fight for extra yards, and it worked out pretty well for me.”

North Platte’s ground game controlled things in the first half as the Bulldogs (3-0) took a 14-7 lead into intermission. North Platte snapped twice as many plays (40-20), including 37 rushing attempts for 158 yards in the first 24 minutes.