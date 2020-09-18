North Platte controls tempo to take down Lincoln North Star

The North Platte offense ended up being the Bulldogs’ best defense in keeping Lincoln North Star’s array of explosive skilled players from doing damage.
Behind Cody Wright’s 171 yards on 32 carries and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, North Platte’s ball-control offense rushed for 319 yards in posting a 35-21 football victory over the Navigators before a crowd of 635 at Seacrest Field on Friday afternoon.
“That’s how this year we’re trying to play it, running the ball at our own tempo,” said Wright, a 195-pound senior fullback who had 94 yards in the fourth quarter, including TD runs of 39 and 17 yards in the final two minutes.
“We like to run the clock down and then just hit them hard and fast,” Wright said. “In that fourth quarter, I just got mad and started running the ball as hard as I could, fight for extra yards, and it worked out pretty well for me.”
North Platte’s ground game controlled things in the first half as the Bulldogs (3-0) took a 14-7 lead into intermission. North Platte snapped twice as many plays (40-20), including 37 rushing attempts for 158 yards in the first 24 minutes.
A long North Platte march to start the game stalled on the Navigator 14 when North Star (3-2) forced an incomplete pass on fourth-and-4. North Platte, however, cashed in on its next possession, driving 60 yards in 11 plays with Vince Genatone finishing it with a 2-yard TD run on the second play of the second quarter.
North Star, however, tied it 7-7 after Isaiah Mata recovered a Bulldog fumble at the North Platte 40. A 34-yard Hunt Boutin pass that wide receiver Jace Elliott high-pointed over two Bulldog defenders set up Nathan Athouris’ 3-yard TD run with 5:59 left in the half.
Boutin started in place of all-city quarterback DJ McGarvie, who suffered a concussion in last week’s win over Columbus. McGarvie was cleared to practice Wednesday and entered the game in the fourth quarter and threw a pair of touchdown passes.
North Platte answered the Athouris TD with a 74-yard scoring drive capped by a 14-yard quarterback keeper by Caleb Tonkinson with 1:09 left. The big play was a 35-yard pass from Tonkinson to Jaylan Ruffin on third-and-10 from the Bulldog 41.
North Star (3-2) got it to the North Platte 21 in the final minute of the half, but the Bulldogs’ Ryan Kaminski stifled the threat with an interception at the goal line with 18 seconds left.
After a scoreless third quarter, the scoreboard got a workout in the fourth.
The Bulldogs had the ball for 7 minutes, 23 seconds, late in the third quarter and the first half of the fourth, going 51 yards in 13 plays as Ruffin scored on a 5-yard pitch play around the right end to make it 21-7 with 5:38 left in the game.
Ruffin finished with 72 yards on nine carries.
“Jaylan had some big runs on third down that were critical,” said North Platte coach Todd Rice, whose team had a replacement game with top-ranked Bellevue West canceled at the last minute last Friday because of ongoing COVID-19 investigations on his team. “He’s really a shifty, crafty runner. This is his third year in the system and he understands a lot of the intricacies of the position (wingback) and what we need him to do.”
