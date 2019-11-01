HICKMAN — Mount Michael held a short-lived lead late in the first half.
By the end of the third quarter, Class B No. 8 Norris had scored 31 consecutive points, dominated the game and never let No. 9 Mount Michael up for air in a 38-10 victory in the first round of the playoffs at Norris High.
"It was like playing foosball on a slanted table in the second half," said Mount Michael coach Greg Wunderlich. "Goodness. They played some great defense, made a lot of holes on offense and we just never got back in the game in the second half."
Norris, which will play at No. 3 Scottsbluff next Friday in the quarterfinals, finished with three interceptions, a fourth-down fake punt conversion, a 46-yard field goal by Aaron Williams and a standout performance from quarterback Aidan Oerter.
"Aidan is a great a leader and was finding receivers and making great decisions," said Norris coach Ty Twarling. "Our defense was just great in the second half. And our special teams, well, that's a third of the game, and I think we played pretty good there."
Oerter threw for touchdown passes to CJ Hood and Noah VanBrocklin. He rushed for a 65-yard score and finished with 116 yards rushing despite taking three sacks for minus 18 yards in the first half.
"We practiced so well, and we played just like we practiced," said Oerter. "We have to practice against our defense and, I tell you, they are good and make our offense better because we see them every day in practice."
Behind two interceptions from Matt Medill and one by Eaden Holt, who returned his pick for a touchdown, the Titan defense limited Mount Michael to 36 yards rushing for the game and gave up 130 yards passing after building the 38-10 lead.
"Their linebackers — Dylan Meyer and Cade Baker — and their Sam Landgren in the middle of the line, made life tough for our offense," said Wunderlich. "We are a running team and we didn't run at all in the second half. We also didn't pass well because they covered us and filled gaps so fast on everything else."
The Knights netted 16 yards in the second half.
Norris trailed 10-7 after Mount Michael scored on a field goal with 1:48 left in the first half.
But Norris then had 10-play drive that included a tricky fourth-and-3 conversion. Williams faked the punt and threw a pass to James Carnie for a 23-yard gain to set up a touchdown pass from Oerter to Noah VanBrocklin as time ran out in the first half.
Norris scored on a seven-play, 92-yard drive to start the second half, capped by Meyer's 10-yard TD run. Then the Titans scored on a pass interception return by Holt and a 65-yard keeper by Oerter in the final 1:29 of the third quarter.
"We played with a lot more fire in the second half," said Medill. "I thought we played harder, and we had everybody on fire in the second half, too."
Oerter added that he was glad he wasn't facing his defense. "First, they're really fast and really good and the best thing is they aren't allowed to hit me in practice. But they can bring a lot of pressure and they can play all over the place.
"We learned a lot from last week (a 34-0 loss to No. 1 Omaha Skutt) and I think we played with a lot better focus this week," he said.