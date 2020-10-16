Norris uses fast start and 'awesome' defense to blow by Lincoln Pius X

Norris couldn’t have started much faster Friday night at Aldrich Field.

The Class B No. 3 Titans forced Lincoln Pius X into a three-and-out on the game’s first possession, then covered 58 yards in just two plays — a 27-yard completion to senior tight end and Nebraska verbal commitment James Carnie and then a 31-yard scoring rumble by linebacker Ben Landgren — for a lead in the opening 90 seconds.

The whole night didn’t proceed quite that smoothly, but Norris was in control throughout a 38-7 win that capped a 7-1 regular season and dropped Pius X to 2-6.

“We just need to keep on the gas,” Norris coach Ty Twarling said. “We needed to keep fighting, and I’m glad we finished the way we did.”

Norris scored on four of its first five possessions — two on short fields thanks to a pair of Pius X fumbles in its own territory — and had jumped out to a 28-0 advantage by the 11:15 mark of the second quarter.

Norris cruised without standout wide receiver and defensive back CJ Hood for the entire game and Carnie for most of the second half. Carnie was knocked out with an apparent injury early in the third quarter after hauling in three catches for 48 yards, highlighted by a one-handed touchdown grab on fourth-and-3 in the second quarter.